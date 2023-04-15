IPL 2023 weather update: Lucknow weather report on April 15 for today's LSG vs PBKS match

Hot and humid weather will greet the players when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 15.

Punjab have won two out of their four games and are sixth in the standings. They will be eyeing a win today which will propel them into the top half of the points table.

After a superb start to their campaign, PBKS succumbed to two defeats on the trot. They lost their last game against Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets at home.

They will believe it was just an off day and Shikhar Dhawan and Co. will hope to bounce back and keep themselves in the fray for a playoff spot.

Lucknow has made an excellent start to their IPL 2023 campaign, winning three out of their four matches. They are currently placed second in the points table behind Rajasthan Royals (RR).

With Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran showing exemplary form in the middle order, LSG seem to be the team to beat this season. The bowling unit has also done a tremendous job so far, with Mark Wood leading the pace attack, while Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi have looked after the spin department.

A win here will help Lucknow leapfrog Rajasthan to the top of the IPL 2023 points table with eight points.

Lucknow weather - Ekana Cricket Stadium weather report on April 15 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted game awaits fans in Lucknow as LSG take on PBKS on Saturday. According to accuweather.com, there is no precipitation forecast throughout the game, with no cloud cover.

The temperature will be on the higher side, hovering between 31 and 37 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling will be a degree or two higher than the original temperature. Humidity is expected to be around 20 percent.

