IPL 2023: Will PBKS buy Sam Curran at the auction? Wasim Jaffer replies

Punjab Kings (PBKS)'s newly-appointed batting coach Wasim Jaffer took on a million-dollar question ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi on December 23. On the team's Instagram handle, the former player was questioned about whether PBKS would re-purchase England all-rounder Sam Curran. Interestingly, he replied with a zipper mouth face emoji.

You can find the video here:

For the uninitiated, Curran emerged as the Player of the Series in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022, picking up 13 wickets in six matches, including a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan. The southpaw is also a handy batter in the middle order.

The 24-year-old has so far played 32 IPL matches during his stint at PBKS (bought for Rs. 7.2 crore) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) [bought for Rs. 5.5 crore], scoring 337 runs and picking up 32 wickets.

RVCJ Media @RVCJ_FB Sam Curran credited IPL for his brilliant performance.. Sam Curran credited IPL for his brilliant performance.. https://t.co/nH4xO99YlP

He, however, did not play in IPL 2022 to focus on his rehabilitation after a back injury. The youngster is likely to be the subject of a fierce bidding war at the auction and fetch more than Rs. 10 crore.

With a purse of Rs. 32.2 crore, PBKS might look to re-sign him after a three-year gap. They have three overseas slots remaining ahead of IPL 2023.

“I think that will be our approach” – Wasim Jaffer backs PBKS to play fearless cricket in IPL 2023

Jaffer also believes that PBKS will focus on playing a fearless brand of cricket in IPL 2023. He wants the Shikhar Dhawan-led side to post 180-200 totals consistently.

Speaking on PBKS’ official Instagram handle, Jaffer said:

"I think that will be our approach [fearless], but we’ll be more careful this time. We’ll probably be making more 180-200 runs compared to last year.”

PBKS have retained many core stars like Jonny Bairstow (England), Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka, and England's hard-hitting batter Liam Livingstone. India’s swashbuckling batter Shahrukh Khan has also been retained.

Punjab finished sixth in the points table last season. They will look to finally lift the trophy in IPL 2023.

Players released - Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

Players retained - Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

Poll : 0 votes