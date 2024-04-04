IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in tonight's GT vs PBKS match 

The 17th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4.

The Titans, currently sitting in fifth place with two wins from three games, will be looking to extend their winning streak at home. The crowd support is expected to be electric at the venue tonight.

On the other hand, the Kings are desperate for a turnaround. They've slumped to seventh place after suffering back-to-back defeats. While they possess the firepower to bounce back, they'll need to perform as a unit.

This encounter promises to be a fascinating one. The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be batting-friendly, so fans can expect a high-scoring match.

As both teams gear up for the upcoming battle, here are three milestones that could be reached in the GT vs. PBKS match.

#3 David Miller could become the first South African to hit 450 T20 sixes

David Miller for the Gujarat Titans

David Miller is inarguably one of the most fearsome finishers in white-ball cricket currently. He even played a fabulous knock in GT's last game against SunRisers Hyderabad, smashing a match-winning 27-ball 44*.

The southpaw enjoys a stellar T20 career, having scored 10,143 runs at an average of over 35 and at a strike rate of 138.16.

Miller has hammered 720 fours and 447 sixes so far and is only three more maximums away from becoming the first South African ever to hit 450 sixes in T20s.

#2 Rashid Khan could become the first player to complete 50 wickets for GT

Rashid Khan during GT vs SRH match

Despite being just 25 years old, Rashid Khan has truly cemented himself as one of the best bowlers to play in the IPL. In fact, in just 112 games, the Afghani maestro has picked up 142 wickets at an incredible economy rate of 6.72.

He is currently the highest wicket-taker for the Titans with 49 wickets at an average of 22.00. Rashid is just one scalp away from becoming the first player to take 50 IPL wickets for GT.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan could equal Virat Kohli's record

Shikhar Dhawan could join Virat Kohli on an elite list

Shikhar Dhawan would love to inspire his side to a win on Thursday. The left-hander is one of the most consistent players in the tournament and is on the verge of equalling a stellar IPL record.

With 51 half-centuries, Dhawan is the player with the third-most fifties in the tournament. He is just one more fifty short of equalling Virat Kohli on the list. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend has 52 half-centuries.

Note, this stat does not include all 50-plus scores but only half-centuries, where a batter has scored 50-99 runs in an innings.