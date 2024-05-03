IPL 2024: 3 landmarks that were reached in SRH's last-ball win over RR in Match 50

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) edged past the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a last-ball thriller in the 50th match of IPL 2024. An amazing team effort by SRH toppled the table-toppers, who lost their second match of the season on Thursday, May 2.

After electing to bat first, SRH got off to a shaky start. However, fifties by the in-form Travis Head and Nitish Reddy, who smashed 76 runs off just 42 balls, propelled them to 201/3 in 20 overs.

RR's chase began disastrously as they lost Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson in the first over. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag steadied the innings with a counter-attacking partnership. Later, Rovman Powell's 15-ball 27 almost took Rajasthan over the line.

The final over turned out to be a nail-biter, with RR needing 13 runs to win. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar held his nerve and took the crucial wicket on the last ball, sealing a dramatic one-run victory for SRH. Despite the loss, RR maintained their top spot in the IPL 2024 points table, while SRH consolidated their position at number four.

With the match now in the history books, here are three landmarks that were reached during the SRH vs. RR fixture:

#3 Most expensive spell by Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL history

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrating his 200th IPL wicket

Yuzvendra Chahal had a horrible day at the office on Thursday. Despite the Uppal pitch offering some help for spinners, the wily leg-spinner failed to hit the right areas consistently. He was particularly taken apart by Nitish Reddy, who hit 23 runs off Chahal's 10 balls.

As a result, Chahal leaked 62 runs in his quota of four overs and remained wicketless as well, the most expensive spell in his illustrious IPL career.

Notably, the game against SRH marked Chahal's 300th match in T20s. He became only the 11th Indian to breach the 300-match barrier.

#2 Second-highest partnership in a losing run-chase in IPL history

Riyan Parag acknowledging his fifty while Yashasvi Jaiswal standing beside him

Two young Indian talents, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag, served the match for RR on a platter. Their remarkable stand came after SRH rocked them early, leaving RR at 1/2 within the first over.

Jaiswal and Parag added 134 runs for the third wicket, which is now the second-highest partnership stand in losing run-chases in IPL history. They added 134 runs in only 76 balls, with Jaiswal scoring 67 and Parag hammering 77.

Their partnership is only behind Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey's record, who stitched up 135 runs against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2018.

#1 Narrowest win for SRH and narrowest defeat for RR in the IPL (by runs)

Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrating the nervy win

The match seemed destined for a Super Over with RR needing two runs off the ultimate ball. However, Rovman Powell missed a full toss and was dismissed LBW, resulting in a one-run win for the Sunrisers. This was SRH's narrowest margin of victory (by runs) in their IPL history.

Hyderabad's previous narrowest win also came earlier this season when they recorded a two-run win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur.

This was the second instance of RR losing a game by a solitary run after a one-run defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi way back in 2012.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback