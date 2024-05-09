IPL 2024: 3 landmarks that could be reached in tonight's PBKS vs RCB clash 

A crucial IPL 2024 match will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face each other at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. This match, on May 9, has massive playoff implications, with the loser facing potential elimination from the race for the coveted IPL trophy.

RCB will be riding a wave of confidence after their three consecutive wins. They even recorded a victory over PBKS earlier this season. Virat Kohli, the current Orange Cap holder, has been in top form and will be a key player to watch.

For PBKS, this is a do-or-die encounter as well. Their batting, reliant on players like Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh, needs to fire on all cylinders. Bowling remains a concern, but Harshal Patel has been their bright spark with his wicket-taking abilities.

As both teams gear up at the picturesque Dharamsala, here are three potential milestones that could be reached in the PBKS vs. RCB clash.

#3 Faf Du Plessis could complete 4500 IPL runs

Faf Du Plessis scooping one for RCB.

Faf Du Plessis is one of the most underrated batters in IPL history. The RCB skipper is enjoying a stellar campaign, having scored 352 runs at a strike rate of 172.55.

Du Plessis could complete his 4,500 runs in the cash-rich league. The former IPL winner is only 15 runs away from achieving the landmarks. In doing so, he would become only the fourth overseas player to complete 4,500 IPL runs.

Across the 141 matches he has played, the South African star has amassed 4,985 runs at a strike rate of 136.5.

#2 Arshdeep Singh could become the second-highest wicket-taker in PBKS history

Arshdeep Singh for Punjab Kings

Arshdeep Singh has a golden opportunity in this high-stakes encounter to etch his name further into PBKS history. With 72 wickets to his name for PBKS, he stands just one wicket away from surpassing Sandeep Sharma (73 wickets) to become the franchise's second-highest wicket-taker.

The left-arm pacer has been a consistent performer for Punjab Kings, especially in the death overs. His ability to swing the new ball and nail his yorkers makes him a vital cog in their bowling attack.

#1 Virat Kohli could become the first Indian to score 1000 runs vs PBKS

IPL legend Virat Kohli will be eyeing another landmark achievement as he steps onto the field in Dharamshala. Currently sitting at 938 runs against Punjab Kings in just 31 matches, Kohli is on the cusp of becoming the first Indian batter to breach the 1000-run mark against this particular franchise.

Just 62 runs separate him from this historic feat. Given his blazing form and the high-scoring nature of the Dharamshala pitch, this match presents Kohli with the perfect opportunity to etch his name deeper into the record books.

