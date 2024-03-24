IPL 2024: 3 milestones that can be reached in today's RR vs LSG match

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur gears up for a high-octane encounter as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fourth match of IPL 2024 on Sunday.

Rajasthan, under the leadership of Sanju Samson, will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage. They boast a strong batting lineup featuring the likes of Jos Buttler, the talented youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shimron Hetmyer.

However, they'll need to overcome the absence of key bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Adam Zampa due to injuries.

On the other side, Lucknow, who have qualified in both of the seasons they have played thus far, will also be eyeing a winning start to their campaign. Their batting firepower shouldn't be underestimated, with Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, and the hard-hitting Marcus Stoinis in their ranks.

As reports suggest, KL Rahul is expected to bat in the middle-order, while Devdutt Padikkal might be extra motivated to perform well against his former team.

As we are just a few hours away from the exciting clash, here are three possible records that are on the verge of being shattered in the RR vs LSG match.

#3 KL Rahul could complete 600 fours in T20s

KL Rahul acknowledging his fifty in IPL 2023

All eyes will be on KL Rahul, who will commence his new role at the franchise. The LSG captain is likely to bat in the middle-order so that he could be considered in India's plan for the T20 World Cup as a middle-order wicket-keeping option.

The 31-year-old also sits needing just two more boundaries to complete a remarkable 600 fours in T20 cricket. This achievement would come in his 200th T20 match, a testament to his consistent ability to find the ropes throughout his career.

In doing so, he will become only the ninth Indian to complete 600 fours in T20s.

#2 Jos Buttler can hit his 1000th T20 four

Jos Buttler for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023

Jos Buttler, uncharacteristically, had an ordinary IPL 2023 season, where he averaged only 28, his worst in a season since 2017. The swashbuckling opener would be rearing to kick off his campaign on a high note.

The upcoming game could also help Buttler reach him to a significant milestone. He is on the cusp of a special achievement, needing just one boundary to complete his 1000 fours in the shortest format of the game.

After 380 T20 innings, Buttler has made 11,146 runs with the help of 999 fours and 474 sixes. If he manages to smash a four on Sunday, Buttler will become only the fourth Englishman after Alex Hales (1361), James Vince (1164) and Jason Roy (1020) to achieve the landmark.

#1 Quinton de Kock could complete 3000 runs in IPL

Quinton de Kock for Lucknow Super Giants

Another batter who could reach to a great landmark in the upcoming game is Quinton de Kock. The LSG opener, who has played for five different franchises, is on the verge of completing his 3000 runs in the IPL.

The southpaw has so far made 2,907 runs at a strike rate of over 134 in only 96 innings. He is 93 runs away from becoming only the third South African after AB de Villiers (5,162) and Faf du Plessis (4,168) to muster 3,000 IPL runs.