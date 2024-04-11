IPL 2024: 3 milestones that were reached in GT's last-ball win vs RR in Match 24 

Gujarat Titans (GT) snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to hand Rajasthan Royals (RR) their first loss of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10.

After being asked to bat first, RR were in a spot of bother as they lost both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler inside the powerplay. However, their two in-form batters, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag, stitched up a superb 130-run partnership. While Parag hit 76, Samson remained unbeaten at 68 to propel RR to a great first-innings total of 196.

In reply, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan added 64 runs for the first wicket. The GT skipper stood tall and batted for more than 15 overs to make a brilliant 44-ball 72. The Rajasthan bowlers, however, kept things under control by taking wickets regularly.

A quick-fire partnership between Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan turned the game upside down. Both finishers struck at a strike rate of 200 or above as GT clinched the match on the last ball of the run-chase.

On that note, here are three milestones that were reached in the recently concluded RR vs GT game.

#3 Umesh Yadav now has the joint second-most wickets in powerplay in IPL history

Umesh Yadav celebrating with his GT teammates

In the absence of Mohammed Shami, GT have given the new ball duties to another experienced pacer in Umesh Yadav. The 36-year-old, who has seven IPL 2024 wickets thus far, dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fifth over of the first innings on Wednesday.

With this, Umesh achieved two remarkable feats. He became the fifth Indian pacer to complete 200 T20 scalps with Jaiswal's wicket.

Umesh Yadav now also has the joint second-most wickets in powerplay overs in IPL history. In 130 innings, the right-armer has bagged 57 wickets, equalling Deepak Chahar's tally.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains the leading wicket-taker on the list with 67 wickets.

#2 Rashid Khan now has the joint-most POTM awards in IPL since 2017

Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tewatia after the match vs RR

Despite being just 25 years old, Rashid Khan has become one of the most influential players in IPL history. The Afghani maestro is not only a wily operator with the ball, but has developed a knack for coming up with quick-fire cameos as well in recent times.

He delivered a stellar performance for GT in Jaipur as well. He first bowled a tidy spell of 1/18, leaking runs at a miserly economy rate of 4.5.

However, the show-stopper was his outstanding cameo in the second innings, where he smashed 24* off 11 balls. Due to this, he won the Player of the Match (POTM) award, his 12th POTM since his IPL debut in 2017.

No player has bagged more POTM awards in the IPL than Rashid in this time span. He is equal on the tally alongside KL Rahul and Jos Buttler, who both have also won 12 awards since 2017.

#1 Shubman Gill broke Virat Kohli's record in IPL cricket

Shubman Gill played a captain's knock against Rajasthan as he mustered 72 runs off 44 balls, striking at a rate of 163.64. En route to his match-winning knock, Gill completed 3,000 runs in the cash-rich league.

Interestingly, he has now become the youngest player to reach the coveted landmark, aged 24 years and 215 days. He has broken Virat Kohli's record, who did it at the age of 26 years and 186 days.

In terms of innings taken, Gill is the second-fastest Indian after KL Rahul (75 innings). His outing against RR was Gill's 94th IPL innings.