IPL 2024: 3 milestones that were reached in RCB's dominating win vs DC 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a crucial 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC), keeping their playoff hopes alive in the IPL 2024 season. The triumph came at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, May 12.

While RCB's batting performance was decent with a score of 184/7, it was their bowling and fielding that stole the show.

RCB got off to a decent start with Virat Kohli looking good early on. However, they lost wickets at regular intervals, with Rajat Patidar's fifty being the highlight of the innings. A late cameo from Cameron Green with two sixes helped them reach a par total.

Delhi Capitals started their chase on a worst possible note, losing 4 for 30. The RCB bowlers displayed tight lines and lengths, making it difficult for the batters to score freely. Wickets fell consistently, and DC never really recovered from the early blows. In the end, they fell short by 47 runs, crumbling under pressure from RCB's bowling attack.

On that note, here are three important milestones that were reached in Match 62 of IPL 2024.

#3 DC have lost most wickets in powerplay in IPL 2024

DC have lost the most wickets inside powerplay overs in IPL 2024

The Delhi batters endured a rocky start against the Bengaluru bowlers. It all started with David Warner losing his wicket to Swapnil Singh. Yash Dayal then took the wicket of Abhishek Porel before the dangerous Jake Fraser-McGurk got runout.

DC were dented further, with Kumar Kushagra being the fourth victim. With losing four wickets, DC became the worst performing batting team in powerplay overs this season. They have lost (27) the most number of wickets in the first six overs in IPL 2024. The record was previously held by the Mumbai Indians (MI) with 25 dismissals.

#2 Dinesh Karthik - Player with most ducks in IPL ducks

Dinesh Karthik for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Dinesh Karthik's outing against DC wasn't a happy one. The veteran wicket-keeper batter was dismissed for a duck, facing just two deliveries. He was caught off Khaleel Ahmed's delivery, with Kuldeep Yadav holding one at deep point in the 18th over.

This dismissal held a bit of unwanted history for Karthik. It marked his 18th duck in the IPL, the most by any player in the history of the tournament. He surpassed Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma, who are tied for second place with 17 ducks each.

#1 Virat Kohli became the first player to play 250 IPL matches for a single franchise

Virat Kohli was all smiles after RCB's win vs DC

Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable feat during the RCB vs DC clash. He stepped onto the field for his 250th IPL match, becoming the first player in the league's history to achieve this milestone while playing for a single franchise.

Kohli's entire IPL career has been synonymous with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), having joined them in the inaugural season back in 2008. This loyalty and dedication to one team over such a long period is truly commendable, making him a legend in RCB colors.

In the 250 IPL matches he has played for the Red and Gold franchise, the modern-day master has accumulated 7,924 runs at a nearly average of 39. With this, Kohli has become only the fourth player after MS Dhoni (263), Rohit Sharma (256) and Dinesh Karthik (255) to feature across 250 IPL games.

