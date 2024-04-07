IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in today's MI vs DC fixture 

The stage is set for a crucial clash in the IPL 2024 as Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today, April 7. Both teams are at the lower end of the table and are desperate for a win.

Mumbai have endured a nightmare start, losing all three of their matches so far. Their batting, usually a strong point, has faltered, and their bowling attack hasn't provided enough penetration. However, there's a glimmer of hope with the potential return of star batsman Suryakumar Yadav. His inclusion could significantly boost their batting lineup.

The Capitals haven't fared much better, managing just one win in four outings. While their skipper Rishabh Pant has been in phenomenal touch of late, other players haven't stepped up, especially the overseas department.

As both teams gear up for what could be a great battle, here are three important milestones that could possibly be breached in the MI vs. DC fixture.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah could become the second Indian pacer to claim 150 IPL wickets

Jasprit Bumrah celebrating a wicket for MI

Jasprit Bumrah holds massive importance in MI's bowling attack. Undoubtedly, his wealth of experience and renowned skills will be crucial in taking MI's IPL 2024 campaign forward. Bumrah was so unfortunate not to pick up any wicket against Rajasthan Royals (RR) despite bowling magnificently with the new ball.

Ever since making his IPL debut for MI in 2013, Bumrah has taken 148 wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 7.36. He is just two wickets shy of becoming only the second Indian pace bowler with 150 wickets in IPL history.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (171) remains the only Indian fast bowler who has more IPL wickets than Bumrah. Moreover, if the MI fast bowler gets to the landmark today, he will become the fastest Indian pacer to complete 150 IPL wickets. Bhuvneshwar took 138 games to achieve the feat, while Bumrah has so far only played 123 games in the league.

#2 Rohit Sharma could complete 100 catches in IPL history

Rohit Sharma receives a special jersey from Sachin Tendulkar on his 200th IPL game

Apart from his dangerous hitting up top, Rohit Sharma is one of the safest catchers in world cricket. Despite not being one of the most agile players currently, the former MI skipper is rarely seen dropping a catch that comes his way.

In his IPL career, Rohit has bagged 99 catches in 246 innings and is just one more grab away from the 100-catches landmark. If he catches his 100th catch against DC, Rohit will become only the third Indian and fourth overall to achieve the feat.

Among Indians, only Virat Kohli (110) and Suresh Raina (109) have plucked more catches in IPL than Rohit.

#1 Rishabh Pant could become the second-fastest Indian to score 3,000 IPL runs

Rishabh Pant raising his bat after a fifty

After starting his IPL 2024 campaign in a slightly rusty fashion, Rishabh Pant has finally found his groove. The hard-hitting southpaw has racked up two back-to-back half-centuries, scoring 51 and 55 in DC's last two matches.

With this, Pant took his overall run-scoring tally in the IPL to 2,990 runs in 102 matches, boasting an impressive strike rate of 147.56. The wicketkeeper-batter is just 10 runs shy of reaching the 3,000-run mark in the tournament.

If Pant manages to hit those 10 runs against Mumbai, he will not only become the first player to hammer 3,000 runs for DC but will also be the second-quickest Indian to achieve the landmark after KL Rahul.

Rahul (80 innings) and Suresh Raina (103 innings) are currently the two fastest Indians on the list and Pant could eclipse Raina, as he has featured in 101 innings in the IPL so far.