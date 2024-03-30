IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in tonight's LSG vs PBKS match 

With the games coming thick and fast, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Match 11 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The upcoming game will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, March 30.

This will be LSG's first home game, and they'll be desperate to bounce back after losing their opening encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Giants boast a strong batting line-up with the likes of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock at the top, while power hitters like Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran provide firepower in the middle order.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have had a mixed start to their campaign, winning one and losing one. They beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first IPL 2024 clash but failed against Bangalore in their previous game.

The upcoming game will also offer both franchises a chance to break a slew of records. Here's a look at three records that could be broken in the fixture between LSG and PBKS.

#3 Quinton de Kock could complete 3000 runs in IPL

Quinton de Kock for Lucknow Super Giants

After missing out in the last game against RR, Quinton de Kock would love to get his IPL campaign going tonight. He is also on the verge of a brilliant personal landmark of completing 3,000 runs in the cash-rich league.

The southpaw has so far made 2,911 runs at a strike rate of over 134 in only 97 innings. He is 89 runs away from becoming only the third South African after AB de Villiers (5,162) and Faf du Plessis (4,168) to muster 3,000 IPL runs.

#2 KL Rahul could become the first player to score 1000 runs for LSG

KL Rahul while playing a slog sweep for LSG

KL Rahul has always led from the front for the Super Giants. Unsurprisingly, he will be a crucial cog for them once again this season.

He started off his campaign with a half-century and if the 31-year-old continues his impressive form and adds at least 52 more runs against PBKS, he will become the first-ever batter to complete 1,000 runs for LSG.

In 25 innings so far, Rahul is the highest run-getter for LSG and has amassed 948 runs at an average of 45.14, including seven fifties and two hundreds.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan could become the left-hander with the joint-third-most 50+ scores in T20s

Shikhar Dhawan for PBKS vs DC

In T20s, Shikhar Dhawan is an underrated quality despite his knack for scoring runs. With two hundreds and 69 fifties in the format, the PBKS captain is highly skilled at anchoring an innings and scoring big.

With 71 50+ scores, Dhawan is just one half-century short of becoming the left-hander with the joint-third-most 50+ scores in T20s. A 50+ score against RCB would pit him alongside Colin Munro (72 50+ scores) on the list.

Chris Gayle (110) and David Warner (109) are the two left-handers with the most 50+ scores in T20s.