IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in tonight's mega CSK vs KKR clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 22 of IPL 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. This match promises to be a high-octane one, given both these teams are heavyweights in their own right.

The hosts are in desperate need of a win, having lost both of their last two fixtures. They won both of their home games, though. Despite Shivam Dube's outstanding performances this season, other batters have not provided him with a lot of support.

Having won each of their first three games, Kolkata, on the other hand, is riding high and will be looking to keep up their winning ways. Harshit Rana has been outstanding with the ball, and Sunil Narine up top has been influential.

As both teams gear up for the battle on Monday, here are three important milestones that could possibly be reached in the CSK vs. KKR game.

#3 Sunil Narine could surpass Lasith Malinga's tally of wickets in IPL

Sunil Narine after taking a wicket for KKR

One of the most influential players in IPL history, Sunil Narine has been the linchpin of Kolkata for over a decade now. With 184 wickets at an immaculate economy rate of 6.66, he is unsurprisingly the highest wicket-taker in the franchise's history.

Out of his 184 scalps, 166 have come in the IPL, which is the eighth best figure in history. Above Narine is Lasith Malinga, who bagged 170 wickets in his illustrious career.

Another four wickets will see Narine equal Malinga's tally, while a five-wicket haul will make Narine the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the IPL.

#2 Andre Russell could become the highest run-getter for KKR vs CSK

Andre Russell for the Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell has been in sensational form so far this season, having scored 105 runs at an astronomical average and a strike rate of 105.00 and 238.64, respectively. He would look to take CSK bowlers to the cleaners as well.

Against CSK, Russell has fared brilliantly as well, scoring 371 runs at a strike rate of 212.00. Out of those 371 runs, 355 have come while playing for KKR. Russell is the second-highest run-getter for the Knight Riders against the Super Kings.

For KKR, Robin Uthappa has scored 377 runs against CSK and Russell needs 23 to surpass the former Indian batter's tally.

#1 MS Dhoni is on the verge of entering the 5000-run club in the IPL for CSK

MS Dhoni hitting a six with one hand vs DC

Fans were in for a delight when MS Dhoni rolled back the clock to hammer an unbeaten 37 runs off just 16 balls against the Delhi Capitals in Vizag. He bludgeoned four boundaries and three lusty maximums during his knock.

With this, he took his run-scoring tally to a handsome 4,995 runs that the great man has scored in 216 innings and at an average of 39.02. The former CSK skipper is only five runs away from reaching 5,000 runs for the franchise and thus becoming only the second-ever to do so.

Dhoni is the second-leading run-scorer for CSK after Suresh Raina, who hammered 5,529 runs in 200 T20 matches during his playing days.