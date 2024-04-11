IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in tonight's MI vs RCB clash 

Two heavyweights in Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to lock horns in Match 25 of IPL 2024. The much-anticipated encounter will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 11.

MI finally got off the mark in their last match, defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 29 runs at home. Their openers, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, have been providing strong starts, but the middle-order, particularly Hardik Pandya, needs to find form to capitalize.

Bowling remains a key spot, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the attack. However, MI will need other bowlers to step up as well.

Bengaluru, meanwhile, have been lackluster, to say the least. They are currently on a three-match losing streak and will need an inspirational performance to come good against a mighty MI attack. RCB have been guilty of being overly dependent on Virat Kohli thus far and will need their overseas contingent to play a part as well.

As both teams gear up for what could be a high-octane encounter, here are three milestones that could possibly be reached in tonight's MI vs RCB match.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav could complete 7,000 T20 runs

Suryakumar Yadav for Mumbai Indians

Firstly, the MI franchise will be elated to have Suryakumar Yadav fit and available once again after the star batter underwent surgery earlier this year. He didn't have great a return against DC, where he only managed a two-ball duck.

However, it is only a matter of time for Suryakumar to regain his touch and MI will hope that he gets firing tonight. The flamboyant batter is only 31 runs away completing his 7,000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

As of now, SKY has batted across 248 innings, where he has mustered 6,969 runs at an amazing strike rate of over 152. The 33-year-old is also six hits away from completing 300 maximums in the format he loves dominating.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah could become the highest wicket-taker vs RCB

Jasprit Bumrah pumped up after taking a wicket for MI

Unsurprisingly, Jasprit Bumrah has been bowling remarkably well in IPL 2024. Although he has taken five wickets in four outings, his economy rate of 6.12 has been the best in the tournament (among bowlers with min. 15 overs).

The MI maestro also boasts a stellar record against RCB as well. In only 18 matches against the side, he made his IPL debut, Bumrah has taken 24 wickets at a strike rate of 17.50.

Bumrah currently has the joint-fourth-highest wickets in matches against RCB and needs four wickets to surpass everyone at the top of the list. Currently, Harbhajan Singh holds the record with 27 wickets in 25 innings.

#1 Virat Kohli could become the fourth-highest run-getter in T20 cricket history

Virat Kohli heading back to the dugout after his century

Another match, another opportunity for Virat Kohli to rewrite the history books. The modern-day master has phenomenal numbers in T20. He is the fifth-highest run-getter in the history of the format, having mustered 12,310 runs at an average of 41.87, including nine hundreds and 93 fifties.

Kohli is just ten runs away from becoming fourth on the list. England's Alex Hales is currently above Kohli with 12,319 runs in 446 innings. Given how lethal Kohli has been in IPL 2024 so far, he is most likely to get the coveted record against MI.