IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in tonight's PBKS vs SRH clash 

The stage is set for an important match tonight (Tuesday, April 9) between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match No. 23 of IPL 2024. The match will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh, which will host its second IPL clash.

Both teams are currently placed with four points and would be eager to move up the table. Punjab will come into this game on the back of a nervy win over the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, where Shashank Singh played a splendid knock and helped PBKS go over the line.

SRH, meanwhile, have had a start-stop season so far but have looked good. Their batting unit boasts a lot of power, with Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Aiden Markram all in superb form.

As both teams gear up for what could be a fascinating battle, here are three important milestones that could possibly be reached in the PBKS vs. SRH tie.

#3 Abhishek Sharma could complete 1,000 runs for SRH

Abhishek Sharma receiving the POTM award

Abhishek Sharma has been firing with all guns blazing this season. The youngster has made 161 runs at an astronomical strike rate of 217.57 (the best in IPL 2024 among batters with a min. of 100 runs).

He recently completed his 1,000 runs in the cash-rich league. However, for the Sunrisers, Abhishek has hammered 991 runs in 46 innings. The southpaw is just nine runs away from becoming only the third Indian to complete a thousand runs for the 2016 IPL champions.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan could complete 1,000 runs for PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan vs LSG in Lucknow

Another left-hander who could complete the landmark of scoring 1,000 runs for his franchise on Tuesday is Shikhar Dhawan. The PBKS skipper is currently 11th on the list of highest run-getters with 971 runs at an average of 38.84. He is just 29 runs away from completing a thousand runs for the Punjab franchise.

In doing so, he will become only the sixth Indian to achieve the feat. Apart from this, Dhawan is also 39 runs away from entering the list of top ten highest run-getters in PBKS' history.

The 38-year-old can surpass Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 1,009 runs.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar could enter the list of top 5 highest wicket-takers in IPL history

Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has undoubtedly been one of the most underrated players in the history of the league. It's been over 14 years since he made his debut in the IPL and he continues to be a consistent performer with the ball.

Having played 164 IPL games, he has picked up 171wickets at an excellent economy rate of 7.45. The Meerut-born pacer is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history.

Bhuvneshwar has a golden chance to enter the top five list as he is just two wickets away to topple Ravichandran Ashwin's tally of 172 wickets. A total of three wickets will also help him surpass Amit Mishra, who has 173 wickets.