IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in tonight's RCB vs SRH match 

Match 30 of the ongoing IPL 2024 will see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, April 15.

RCB, currently on a four-match losing streak, desperately need a win to stay relevant in the playoff race. SRH, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after their recent away victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, a ground known for its batting-friendly pitches and short boundaries. This could be a double-edged sword for RCB. While a high-scoring total might seem ideal, their bowling attack, considered one of the weakest in IPL 2024, might struggle to contain a strong SRH batting lineup.

SRH boast several in-form batters who can capitalize on the small boundaries. Additionally, their bowling attack, featuring performers like Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has looked sharp in recent games.

As both teams gear up to battle tonight, here are three possible milestones that could be reached in the RCB vs. SRH clash.

#3 Abhishek Sharma could enter the list of top 5 highest run-getters for SRH

Abhishek Sharma receiving the Player of the Match award

Abhishek Sharma has been firing on all cylinders this season. The youngster has made 177 runs at an astronomical strike rate of 208.24 (the best in IPL 2024 among batters with a min. of 120 runs).

He recently completed his 1,000 runs for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 47 innings, Abhishek has mustered a total of 1007 runs at a strike rate of just under 144. He is currently the sixth-highest run-getter for the franchise and could easily enter the top five list tonight.

If the southpaw manages to score at least 31 runs against RCB, he will surpass the tally of Jonny Bairstow, who scored 1038 runs during his time at the SRH. Tonight will also be Abhishek's 50th game for SRH.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar could become the 4th-highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has certainly been one of the most less talked-about players in the history of the league. It's been over 14 years since he made his debut in the IPL and he continues to be a consistent performer with the ball.

Having played 165 IPL games, he has picked up 173 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 7.46. The Meerut-born pacer is the among the top five highest wicket-takers in the tournament's history.

Another scalp against RCB, however, will take Bhuvneshwar further top on the list. He is currently joined with Amit Mishra, who also has 173 IPL wickets to his name.

One more wicket will make Bhuvneshwar the fourth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Only Yuzvendra Chahal (198), Dwayne Bravo (183), and Piyush Chawla (181) have taken more IPL wickets than the SRH pacer.

#1 Virat Kohli could become the 4th-highest run-getter in T20 cricket history

Virat Kohli after his 100 vs RR

A new match provides a fresh opportunity for Virat Kohli to break another record. The modern-day master has phenomenal numbers in T20. He is the fifth-highest run-getter in the history of the format, having mustered 12,313 runs at an average of 41.73, including nine hundreds and 93 fifties.

Kohli is just seven runs away from becoming fourth on the list. England's Alex Hales is currently above Kohli with 12,319 runs in 446 innings. Given how lethal Kohli has been in IPL 2024 so far, he is most likely to get the coveted record against SRH.