IPL 2024: 3 players who starred and 2 who flopped in the MI vs RR match ft. Rohit Sharma & Riyan Parag

The Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered their third consecutive defeat in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) piled on the misery at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1.

With a six-wicket win, the Royals moved to the top of the table and now have three wins in three. Mumbai have suffered the exact opposite fate and are rooted to the bottom, with zero points from three matches.

It was a mixed bag from both teams at the Wankhede. While many players dished out standout performances, others who were expected to deliver came up short.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped in the MI vs RR IPL 2024 clash.

#5 Star - Akash Madhwal (MI)

Expand Tweet

Making his IPL 2024 debut in a pace-heavy attack, Akash Madhwal didn't have runs on the board to do enough for an MI win. However, the fast bowler turned in an excellent display that will hold him in good stead going forward.

Madhwal prised out Sanju Samson with some tight lines just outside the off-stump and even bounced out Jos Buttler. Using the conditions on offer in a tight spell, he came back to pick up his third by having R Ashwin caught.

Madhwal has picked up 17 wickets after just nine games for MI.

#4 Flop - Rohit Sharma (MI)

Cheered on by all sections of the Wankhede crowd, Rohit Sharma was expected to have a big say in the contest. However, the former MI skipper came a cropper after being asked to bat first.

Rohit lasted just one ball as an excellent delivery from Trent Boult found his outside edge and sent him packing, with Samson taking an excellent catch behind the stumps. The opening batter suffered the ignominy of equaling the record for the most ducks in IPL history - he now has 17 to his name.

#3 Star - Trent Boult (RR)

Expand Tweet

It wouldn't be right to not talk about Trent Boult, who was the prime architect of RR's victory. The left-armer breathed fire in the powerplay, as he often does, and killed the game with his three-wicket burst.

Boult dismissed three MI batters for golden ducks. He followed up his scalp of Rohit by trapping Naman Dhir in front of the stumps and had Dewald Brevis caught at gully in the very next over.

The Kiwi spearhead was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match.

#2 Flop - Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee had a lot going for him at the Wankhede Stadium, even if batting did become a bit easier in the second innings. However, the South African quick leaked runs at an economy rate of 14.4 and failed to support Akash Madhwal in the post-powerplay phase.

Coetzee was taken for five fours and two sixes in his spell, which cost 36 runs in just 2.3 overs. The man who inflicted the most damage? More on him to follow...

#1 Star - Riyan Parag

Expand Tweet

Confronted by a situation that he has often faced in domestic cricket for Assam, Riyan Parag came in when two wickets had fallen and calmed RR's nerves.

Parag was cautious in defense and was solid through a testing opening period that saw MI's fast bowlers hit the right areas and get appreciable movement. He was intent on finishing the game off and stayed right until the end, striking the perfect balance between strike rotation and aggression.

Parag, who is now the owner of the Orange Cap, is finally living up to his obvious and immense ability.