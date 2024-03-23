IPL 2024: 3 records that were broken during CSK's impressive 6-wicket win over RCB in Match 1

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kicked off their title defense with a remarkable win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of IPL 2024. The clash took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Friday, March 22.

Batting first, Faf du Plessis gave his side a rapid start, smashing 35 off 23 balls. However, their power-packed top-order fell like nine pins, losing their first five wickets in a space of 37 runs.

Mustafizur Rahman pitched the ball at right areas and claimed four wickets. RCB's innings was then resurrected by a fabulous partnership between Anuj Rawat (48) and Dinesh Karthik (38*). They stitched a 95-run stand runs off 50 balls, which helped RCB to post 173.

In response, almost all CSK batters had a license to attack and chipped in with crucial cameos. Shivam Dube (34*) and Ravindra Jadeja (25*), who both added an unbeaten stand of 66 runs for the sixth wicket, took the hosts over the finishing line.

The tournament opener also saw a few records getting broken. Here is a compilation of three of such achievements.

#3 Joint-second-most wins against a particular team in IPL

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni after the IPL 2024 match (Credits: BCCI/IPL)

With another impressive victory on Friday, the Super Kings have lengthened their dominating head-to-head record against RCB in IPL history. The Men in Yellow have now recorded 21 wins in 32 IPL matches against RCB. Meanwhile, Bengaluru have managed to win only 10 times in this battle.

CSK's 21 wins over RCB are now the joint-second-most by a team against a particular franchise in IPL history. The defending champions have joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the list, who also have 21 wins over the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Mumbai Indians (MI), however, are on top of the list, having beaten KKR 23 times in the cash-rich league.

#2 First Bangladesh player to take a 4-fer in IPL history

It came as a bit of a surprise when CSK named Mustafizur Rahman in their starting line-up on Friday. This is simply because Rahman suffered an injury blow during his last international game against Sri Lanka in Chattogram, where he was carried on a stretcher.

However, it was great to see Mustafizur recover in time and was quite impressive with his bowling performance. While donning the CSK colors for the very first time, Fizz bagged 4/29. He broke RCB's back and dismissed Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green.

In doing so, Mustafizur has become the first player from Bangladesh to take a four-wicket haul in IPL history. The previous best spell by a Bangladeshi bowler came when Shakib Al Hasan took 3/17 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2012.

#1 Highest aggregate score in an IPL match without any 50+ score

Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad for CSK (Credits: BCCI/IPL)

The recently concluded IPL match witnessed an interesting feat. The opening match between CSK and RCB set a new record for the highest aggregate score in an IPL match without a single half-century.

RCB and CSK combined for a total of 349 runs throughout the match. Notably, no player reached the 50-run mark, with Anuj Rawat's 48 runs being the highest individual score.

This surpasses Match 13 of IPL 2017, where Gujarat Lions (GL) and Rising Pune SuperGiants (RPS) scored a combined total of 343 runs. Brendon McCullum's 49 was the highest individual score in that match.