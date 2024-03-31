IPL 2024: 3 records that were broken during LSG's superb win vs PBKS in Match 11 

In Match 11 of the ongoing IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured a significant 21-run victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The exhilarating match was played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

LSG's start was shaky as they lost two early wickets, Rahul (playing as an impact substitute) and Devdutt Padikkal, in the powerplay.

However, Quinton de Kock steadied the ship with a well-made fifty (54). Cameos from Nicholas Pooran (42) and Krunal Pandya (43*) helped LSG reach an above-par total of 199 for 8.

In reply, PBKS openers Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow began aggressively, adding 102 runs in 68 balls. However, LSG's bowlers clawed their way back with wickets at regular intervals.

Debutant Mayank Yadav proved to be the differential as his rapid pace troubled to the PBKS batters. He claimed 3/27 in his four overs and stifled the run-chase, helping LSG clinch their first IPL 2024 win.

On that note, here are three records that were broken in the recently concluded fixture.

#3 Joint-most times failing to chase 200+ targets in IPL

Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow for PBKS

Punjab Kings were on the path to victory when Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow put up a century stand for the opening wicket. however, they received very little support from the middle- and lower-order batters.

As a result of their loss, PBKS are now the joint-most unsuccessful franchise when it comes to chasing down 200+ run totals in IPL history.

It was the 15th time PBKS has failied to chase down a target of over 200 runs, joining the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the top of the list.

#2 Second-joint-most 50+ scores in IPL chases

Shikhar Dhawan for Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan compiled a brilliant 70 off 50 balls against LSG. He looked in superb touch as he put the opposition bowlers under pressure right from the start.

It was Dhawan's 53rd score of 50 or more in the tournament. Among those 53, 23 have come during run-chases, making him the batter with the joint-second-most 50-plus scores in the second innings in IPL history.

Dhawan has joined Virat Kohli on the list, who has also compiled 23 of his 65 50-plus scores in run-chases. At the top of the list is DC's David Warner, who has racked up as many as 35 50-plus scores in run-chases.

#1 Fastest ball in IPL 2024

Mayank Yadav after his match-winning performance vs PBKS

Mayank Yadav stunned everyone when he delivered a 155.8 kmph thunderbolt against Shikhar Dhawan in only his second over. This not only made the world take notice but also helped him shatter a record.

His fiery delivery of nearly 156 kmph became the fastest ball in IPL 2024, going past Nandre Burger's delivery of 153 kmph. Mayank's pace troubled the PBKS batters troughout their innings.

With his tearaway pace, the newest LSG debutant ended up bowling seven of the top 10 fastest balls in IPL 2024 so far.

Among Indians in the IPL, only Umran Malik has bowled a faster ball (157 kmph). it will be interesting to see if Mayank Yadav can break that record as well as IPL 2024 progresses.