IPL 2024: 3 records that were broken in RR's emphatic win vs MI in Match 14 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) continued their winning start in IPL 2024 after steamrolling past the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 14 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1.

RR bowlers backed their skipper's decision to bowl first as they restricted the hosts to a below par total of 125/9.

Trent Boult wreaked havoc early on as he claimed 3/22. Yuzvendra Chahal then stifled MI's innings with his immaculate spell of 3/11.

In reply, Akash Madhwal's 3/20 put some breaks on RR's run-chase. However, a splendid half-century by Riyan Parag guided Rajasthan home. The youngster hammered an unbeaten 54 as the visitors clinched the game with 27 balls to spare.

With the game now in the history books, here are three of the most significant records that were broken in the recently concluded MI vs. RR fixture.

#3 Youngest to pick a wicket for MI in IPL

Kwena Maphaka after taking a wicket for MI vs RR

Despite having a dismal performance in his debut game, MI management backed Kwena Maphaka. The young sensation from South Africa had a decent outing on Monday as he gave a superb start to the home side.

Maphaka ended Yashasvi Jaiswal's stay in the very first over of the innings. His maiden wicket in the IPL made the left-arm pacer the youngest player in MI's IPL history.

Maphaka, at the age of 17 years and 359, has surpassed Dewald Brevis on the list. Brevis' only IPL wicket for MI came at the age of 18 years and 345 days old.

#2 Joint-most wickets in 1st over of IPL

Trent Boult pumped up after his wicket vs MI

Trent Boult silenced the Wankhede crowd after sending back all three of Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir and Dewald Brevis on golden ducks in the first innings.

His opening over saw him claim two wickets, making him the joint-most succesful bowler in first overs in IPL history.

Boult now has 25 wickets in an opening over of an IPL game, joining alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25 wickets) on the list. Incredibly, the RR left-armer took just 486 balls to get there, while Bhuvneshwar has bowled 696 balls.

#1 Joint-most ducks in IPL history

Rohit Sharma's return to his home ground didn't go well as he edged one to the keeper while facing his very first ball in the opening over of the fixture.

This was his 17th duck in the tournament, making himself the player with the joint-most ducks in IPL history. He has joined Dinesh Karthik on the unwanted list.

Ever since his move to MI in 2013, this was Rohit's 15th duck, thus making him the player with the most ducks in MI's history. Harbhajan Singh held the previous record with 14 scores of zero to his name.