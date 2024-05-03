IPL 2024: 3 records that could be broken in tonight's mega MI vs KKR fixture 

The action returns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as hosts Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It will be Match 51 of IPL 2024 and be played on Friday, May 3.

MI comes into the match desperate for a win, having slumped to three consecutive defeats. Their batting, particularly at the top with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, has been inconsistent. The middle order, despite boasting powerhouses like Hardik Pandya and Tim David, has also been fragile.

On the other hand, KKR is in much better form. They will be looking to exploit MI's weaknesses, especially their vulnerable spin attack. Openers Sunil Narine and Phil Salt have been amongst the runs recently, with Salt in particularly red-hot form. Their bowling attack, well-rounded with pace and spin options, will also be confident against a shaky MI batting line-up.

Ahead of tonight's encounter, we take a look at the top three milestones that could be reached in the MI vs KKR encounter.

#1 Rohit Sharma could become the third-highest run-getter in IPL history

Rohit Sharma is a bona fide IPL legend

IPL legend Rohit Sharma stands on the verge of breaking a high-caliber record against the Kolkata franchise. An out-and-out match-winner, the former MI skipper is only 39 runs away from becoming the third-highest run-getter in IPL history.

In his 253-match long career so far, the 37-year-old has accumulated 6526 runs at a strike rate of over 131.17. He has been in superb form in IPL 2024 and another blazing start could make him surpass David Warner. The Australian is currently the third-highest run-getter with 6,564 runs.

Apart from this, Rohit can also topple another of David Warner's records. The Indian captain is only 54 runs away from becoming the highest run-getter against KKR. While Rohit has scored 1040 runs against KKR, Warner has 1093 runs.

#2 Piyush Chawla could become the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Piyush Chawla after taking Jos Buttler's wicket

A true veteran of the cash-rich league, Piyush Chawla is on the brink of creating history. The wily leg-spinner is just one wicket away from becoming the second-highest wicket-taker of all-time in the IPL.

He is currently the joint-second-highest wicket-taker on the list with Dwayne Bravo. Both Chawla and Dwayne Bravo have 183 wickets in the IPL. Another wicket against his former franchise, KKR, would surpass Chawla ahead of Bravo. Only Yuzvendra Chahal (200) has taken more scalps than Chawla.

#3 Sunil Narine could surpass Amit Mishra's tally

Sunil Narine appealing for Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR's very own Sunil Narine finds himself on the cusp of a historic bowling milestone. Currently tied with Amit Mishra for the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 174 scalps, Narine needs just one more wicket to surpass the Indian veteran.

The wily spinner has been in exceptional form this season, and achieving this feat would make him the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the cash-rich league history.

