IPL 2024: 5 records that were broken during MI's impressive 29-run win vs DC in Match 20

Mumbai Indians (MI) finally kicked off their IPL 2024 season with a much-needed win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 20 in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7. It was an absolute run-fest that entertained a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium, which also hosted over 18,000 children who were present in the stands.

After being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided a rapid start as they added 80 runs in only 42 balls. While Axar Patel sent back both of them, runs continued to flow as Hardik Pandya and Tim David took the innings forward. However, a magic touch in MI's innings was provided by Romario Shepherd, who bludgeoned 39* off only 10 balls.

This led the hosts to put up an magnificent total of 234/5. It was always going to be an arduous task for Delhi. While the knocks from Prithvi Shaw (66) and Tristan Stubbs (71* off 25) helped them breach the 200-run mark, they were always behind the required run rate.

MI eventually scripted their maiden win of the season, with Shepherd winning the Player of the Match award. On that note, here are five big records that were toppled throughout the high-scoring affair.

#5 First team to win 150 T20 matches

Mumbai Indians have completed 150 T20 wins

Despite their struggles this season, Mumbai Indians have been one of the most dominant franchises in IPL history. They have won the silverware five times, the joint-most alongside Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

With their win on Sunday, MI have now become the first ever team to register 150 wins in T20 matches. They have pipped CSK, who have so far won 148 matches. Out of MI's 150 wins, 139 have come in the IPL, rest came during the Champions League T20.

#4 Bumrah is now the fastest Indian pacer to complete 150 IPL wickets

Jasprit Bumrah pumped up after taking a wicket for MI

Another day, another masterful bowling performance by Jasprit Bumrah. The great man was once again levels above the rest of the bowlers. On a day when runs were scored almost at a run rate of 11, Bumrah operated at 5.5 and took 2/22.

His two scalps have now taken his IPL wicket-taking tally to 150. He has now become only the fourth pacer to do so. Among Indian bowlers, he has surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become the fastest. While Bhuvneshwar took 138 games to achieve the feat, Bumrah has taken only 124 innings.

Apart from this, the 30-year-old has now also become the first Indian ever to complete 150 wickets for one IPL team.

#3 MI registered the highest total in T20 cricket without an individual fifty

Tim David and Romario Shepherd

Mumbai Indians also earned a unique feat after they accumulated a humongous total in the first innings. They hammered 234/5 despite none of their batters getting past the 50-run mark.

This is now the highest total in T20 cricket history without anyone reaching a fifty. Rohit Sharma came the closest but was clean bowled on 49 by Axar Patel. Tim David remained unbeaten at 45, while Ishan Kishan was out on 42.

The previous highest total on the list was 226/5 by Somerset against Kent in 2018.

#2 Rohit Sharma now has scored 1000+ runs vs joint-most IPL teams

Rohit Sharma hitting one vs DC

Rohit Sharma achieved multiple landmarks on Sunday. He first completed 1,000 runs against the Capitals. The Hitman has scored 1,026 runs at an average of above 33 in 34 innings against DC. With this, Rohit now has 1000+ runs against two different IPL opponents in DC and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rohit has joined the likes of David Warner (PBKS & KKR) and Virat Kohli (DC & CSK) to muster over 1000 runs against multiple IPL teams.

Apart from this, Rohit even grabbed one catch in the match which helped him complete 100 catches in IPL history. Moreover, the former MI skipper has now also become the first-ever Indian to be part of 250 wins in T20 cricket.

#1 Best strike rate in an IPL innings (min 10 balls faced)

Romario Shepherd was in sensational touch vs DC.

It was a freakish cameo by Romario Shepherd. The West Indian all-rounder took Anrich Nortje to the cleaners and hammered him for 32 runs in the 20th over of MI's innings.

In his 10-ball stay, Shepherd bludgeoned 39* runs. His immaculate strike rate of 390 is now the highest in an IPL innings by a batter who faced 10 or more deliveries.

The record was previously held by Pat Cummins, who struck at a rate of 373.33 in his knock of 56* in 15 deliveries against MI in IPL 2022.