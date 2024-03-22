IPL 2024: 5 records that could be broken in today's CSK vs RCB match 

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is here, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ready to lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22.

On the eve of Matchday, the CSK franchise witnessed a change in leadership, with MS Dhoni quietly passing the captaincy duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will be leading a team for the first time in IPL.

RCB, meanwhile, also underwent a rebranding effort, incorporating the city's local name, Bengaluru, into their name and logo.

A mouth-watering encounter awaits fans as both CSK and RCB boast strong lineups. However, much will depend on what the Chepauk surface offers. If there is the usual help for spinners, we might see the home side dominate the game against RCB, who lack a potent spin attack.

Ahead of today's IPL game, we take a look at five possible records that might get broken during the fixture.

#5 Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja could complete 100 IPL sixes

Ajinkya Rahane for Chennai Super Kings

Two stalwarts, who have played almost every IPL season, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja are both on the verge of completing 100 sixes in the tournament respectively.

Jadeja, who is likely to don the finishing role for CSK, could complete his 100 sixes as he is only one hit away. In 173 innings, the all-rounder has hit 99 sixes and could achieve the landmark tonight.

Rahane, meanwhile, is currently standing on 96 IPL sixes, which he has hit across 159 innings. He is expected to bat at No. 3 for CSK.

#4 Kohli could become the first player to complete 1000 runs in CSK vs RCB matches

Virat Kohli has a stupendous record vs CSK

The highest run-getter in IPL history, Virat Kohli is bound to hold a crucial role for RCB. He has a knack for dominating against quality opposition and will look to do the same on Friday.

Kohli boasts a decent record against CSK, having mustered 999 runs at an average of 37.00 and a strike rate of 125.34. He is just one run short of becoming the first-ever player to amass 1,000 runs in CSK vs RCB matches.

In doing so, he will also become only the second player after Shikhar Dhawan (1105) to complete 1,000 runs against CSK.

#3 Jadeja could become the highest wicket-taker vs RCB

Ravindra Jadeja celebrating a wicket for CSK

Ravindra Jadeja has a golden opportunity to add a significant record to his name tonight. The left-arm spinner has enjoyed great success against RCB, having taken 26 wickets at an average of 20.73 in 27 innings against them.

Jadeja is only two wickets away from becoming the highest wicket-taker against RCB in T20s. Currently, Harbhajan Singh is on top of the list with 27 wickets. Jadeja is so far the joint-second-highest wicket-taker, with Sandeep Sharma also having 26 wickets against RCB.

#2 MS Dhoni could complete 5000 runs for CSK

MS Dhoni during the training session with CSK

A bona fide superstar for the Super Kings, MS Dhoni could achieve a remarkable feat to his name on Friday. Every spectator watching the game would be desperate to see the legend bat.

If Dhoni gets to bat some overs against RCB and goes on to hit at least 43 runs, he will become only the second individual to complete 5,000 T20 runs for CSK. In his 16-year-long career so far, Dhoni has accumulated 4,957 runs at a strike rate of 137.8.

Suresh Raina is the leading run-getter in CSK's history, having made 5,529 runs at an average of 33.1 during his playing days.

#1 Virat Kohli could become the first Indian to complete 12,000 T20 runs

Virat Kohli acknowledging his IPL hundred

Whenever Virat Kohli takes the field, he usually finds himself on the cusp of breaking some sort of record. The modern-day legend can add another feather to his illustrious career as he is only six runs away from achieving 12,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Boasting 11,994 runs at an amazing average of 41.21, Kohli is the leading run-scorer among Indians in the format. If he manages to score six runs on Friday, he will become only the sixth cricketer ever to reach 12,000 T20 runs.

Additionally, he is only one half-century away from reaching a total of hundred 50+ scores in T20s. Kohli has so far notched up 91 fifties and eight centuries in the format. Only Chris Gayle (88 fifties and 22 tons) and David Warner (101 fifties and 8 tons) have achieved this outstanding feat thus far.