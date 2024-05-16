IPL 2024 playoffs: Qualification scenarios for RCB, CSK, LSG and DC after SRH vs GT washout

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 16 was abandoned without a ball being bowled. In fact, even the toss couldn't take place due to persistent rain. With the match being called off, SRH became the third team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have 15 points from 13 matches at a net run rate of +0.406. Before Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals booked their place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. KKR, in fact, are assured of featuring in Qualifier 1, with 19 points from 13 matches. RR are in second place, with 16 points from 13 matches at a net run rate of +0.273.

With KKR, RR and SRH having qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs, there's only one berth available in the top-four. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings are the prime contenders for the same. Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals have not been knocked out yet, but that's likely only a matter of time.

Following the washout in match 66 of IPL 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, we analyze the playoff qualification scenarios for RCB, CSK, LSG and DC:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12 points from 13 matches)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in sixth place in the IPL 2024 points table, with 12 points from 13 matches and a net run rate of +0.387. With SRH having crossed 14 points, the only way RCB can qualify for the playoffs is by beating CSK and also go past their net run rate to secure the fourth position.

For Bengaluru to surpass Chennai's net run rate, they need to win their last match by at least 18 runs if they post 200 batting first. In case they are chasing 200, they need to cross the target in approximately 18.1 overs.

Expand Tweet

If the RCB vs CSK match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 18 is abandoned, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be knocked out. There's a distinct possibility of rain hampering the Bengaluru vs Chennai IPL 2024 clash, as the forecast for the virtual knockout clash is not too bright.

Chennai Super Kings (14 points from 13 matches)

Chennai Super Kings are fourth in the IPL 2024 points table. They have 14 points from 13 matches at a net run rate of +0.528.

For CSK to qualify for the playoffs, they need to beat RCB in their last league match. The margin of victory won't matter, as Chennai will finish on 16 points, while Bengaluru will be stuck on 12 points.

CSK can qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs even if they lose their last league match to RCB if they ensure that they finish above Bengaluru on net run rate. Chennai can qualify if they lose to Bengaluru by a margin of less than 18 runs, chasing a target of 200. If they are defending, they need to ensure that RCB don't get home before around 18.2 overs.

Chennai Super Kings could even secure a top-two finish if RR and SRH lose their respective last league matches. In that scenario, Hyderabad will stay on 15 points, while CSK and RR will be tied on 16 points each.

Chennai will then finish in the top-two on superior net run rate. Even if SRH end on 16 points (in case of another washout), CSK could still finish in the top-two on net run rate.

Lucknow Super Giants (12 points from 13 matches)

Lucknow Super Giants are in seventh place in the IPL 2024 points table, with 12 points from 13 matches at a net run rate of -0.787. They take on Mumbai Indians in their last league match on Friday, May 17, at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

Expand Tweet

A win against MI will take LSG to 14 points. However, given their poor net run rate, there's no way they cannot finish in the top-four barring a miracle. It would be fair to say that their hopes are as good as over.

Delhi Capitals (14 points from 14 matches)

Delhi Capitals ended their IPL 2024 campaign on a positive note, with a 19-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, all but killing LSG's faint hopes of a top-four finish. DC have 14 points from 14 matches and a net run rate of -0.377.

They are fifth in the points table but are in a similar situation to LSG. Given their extremely poor net run rate, there's no way that DC will finish in the top-four even if CSK or RCB also end the league stage on 14 points. Their run in IPL 2024 is all but over. Only the formalities remain.