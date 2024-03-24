IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after RR vs LSG match

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 now has the new table-toppers after an exciting game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday. RR's impressive win by 20 runs have shot them to the first position on the IPL 2024 points table.

Batting first, RR made a formidable total of 193/4, with skipper Sanju Samson hammering an unbeaten 82 off 52. Riyan Parag, who was given the new number four slot, also looked impressive during his 29-ball 43.

In the second innings, Trent Boult and Nandre Burger jolted LSG early on, reducing them to 11/3 inside four overs. KL Rahul then played a steady knock and kicked off his season with a half-century. Nicholas Pooran also tried his best, making 64*.

However, Sandeep Sharma's economical spell of 1/22 in the death overs proved to be differential. The hosts defended 49 runs off the last four overs and won the game by 20 runs.

With this win, they have jumped to the top spot on the table, with two points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.000. Meanwhile, LSG are on the bottom of the table with a negative NRR of 1.000.

Alongside Rajasthan, the Chennai Super Kings (+0.779), Punjab Kings (+0.455) and Kolkata Knight Riders (+0.200) also have two points on the board.

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians are currently battling in Match 5 of IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill at the toss.

Barring the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Mumbai Indians (MI), every IPL franchise have played their opening game of the new season. The two aforementioned teams are currently locking horns in Match 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The winner from this match would join the likes of RR, CSK, PBKS, and KKR with two points on the points table. Both GT and MI are looking extremely strong on paper and the match is likely to be a tightly contested one.

At the time of writing, Gujarat are 56/1 after the end of seven overs. Skipper Shubman Gill is looking well set at 30*, accompanied by Sai Sudharsan (8*). Jasprit Bumrah took the only wicket for MI in the powerplay when he bamboozled Wriddhiman Saha (19) with a peach of a yorker.