IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today's DC vs GT match

The last time Gujarat Titans (GT) played against Delhi Capitals (DC) just under a week ago, we saw one of the shortest matches of IPL 2024.

DC, visiting the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, destroyed the hosts on all fronts and didn't set a foot wrong in the contest. The six-wicket win with over 67 balls to spare was DC's biggest win in their IPL history.

You watch that match and can't help but think that the difference in quality between the teams is massive. But you see the points table and only two points separate the teams, with GT ahead at sixth and DC reeling at eighth.

That's the kind of tournament it is and which is why, as GT look for revenge at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, it's hard to predict what'll go down. Will the bowlers dominate again? We don't know. But we have tried to predict three bowlers who could take the most wickets and cement their name in the match:

#3 R Sai Kishore

After being in and out of the team, GT left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore got his moment in the sun against PBKS in Mullanpur with a brilliant four-wicket haul to be worthy of the Player of the Match award. He spun a beautiful web around the home side, outfoxing most big hitters with his pace variations.

If he can bring the same rhythm to Delhi, he'd enjoy good results again. The pitch here is a high-scoring one but rewards good spin bowling too due to a hint of grip and hold off the surface, which increases as more matches are played.

DC haven't been among the best sides against spin in IPL 2024 and most of their left-handers - who'd they rely upon for countering Sai Kishore - are out of form. It could be the perfect opportunity for him to fix his place in the GT playing 11.

#2 Mohit Sharma

The other thing that the Delhi track rewards is good death bowling. That's what we saw in the first IPL 2024 match here between DC and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) where left-arm quick T Natarajan snapped four wickets.

GT's veteran pacer Mohit Sharma can have a similar impact here. After a brief lull period, he showed signs of returning to form with his 2/32 against PBKS.

Mohit has an excellent IPL record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with seven wickets in five matches at an average of 20. He has done well against DC overall, too, with an average of 20.50 embellishing 14 wickets in 13 games.

DC's lower order isn't in the best shape either. It's full of youngsters and the experienced campaigners have found it difficult to get some game time. Mohit, who has six wickets in death overs in IPL 2024 already, should enjoy that.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

DC's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been one of the best bowlers in IPL 2024 and currently, it's proving difficult for any team to keep him away from wickets. Against SRH here, he took four massive wickets for 55 runs when all other DC bowlers combined for just two wickets.

There's a new-found rhythm to his game and a contagious confidence about him. The only match he went wicketless this season was the reverse fixture against GT when the pacers ran riot and he wasn't needed.

In his den, on a better batting surface, with the batters coming after him, there would be plenty more chances.

