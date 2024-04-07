IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today's MI vs DC match

We have the first proper bottom-of-the-table clash lined up for the first match of this Super Sunday double-header in IPL 2024. By around 7:30 pm IST, either Mumbai Indians (MI) would have their first win of the season, or Delhi Capitals (DC) fans would be overjoyed for doubling their tally with three points on the road.

The Wankhede Stadium is your host and if the previous match between MI and Rajasthan Royals (RR) is anything to go by, it's going to be a cracker.

The venue has been following a set pattern for years. Thanks to the true bounce and quick outfield, runs and boundaries always come in abundance. But because there's grass available on the track too, swing bowlers tend to dominate the first 10 overs.

Keeping that in mind, along with the form of both teams, we have tried to predict the three bowlers who can take the most wickets in the match.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Because he's the leader of MI's relatively inexperienced bowling attack, opposition teams so far have shown a clear tendency to play out Jasprit Bumrah's overs. It shows in his economy rate of 6.33 as well.

However, DC's top three - David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, and Mitchell Marsh - might not be as careful. All of them have a few runs behind them and would want to set the tone of the game early which would bring chances for Bumrah early on.

Moreover, DC's lower order is among the most struggling in the tournament. Along with MI, they have lost the joint second-highest number of wickets in the last five overs (nine).

Bumrah would feel he has a good chance of increasing his tally of three wickets from as many games so far in this contest.

#2 Ishant Sharma

It's not about skill, pace, or swing but Ishant Sharma has often used his sheer experience to come out of the most difficult IPL matches with wickets to show to his name.

That's what he displayed against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Vizag by dismissing Andre Russell and Rinku Singh in the last over.

Wankhede has been one of his favorite venues in the IPL. He has only had one wicketless trip here in IPL having delivered eight wickets in six games at 23.75.

Against MI overall, too, he has 16 wickets in 14 games at 28.06. For the swinging conditions against another shaky batting order, he can have a field day.

#1 Akash Madhwal

Wankhede just brings out the best of MI's young pacer Akash Madhwal. In just four matches here, he has as many as 10 wickets at an average of just 11.10.

With three wickets against RR, he was the silver lining in a big loss. He hasn't played a match against DC in the IPL yet but Warner, Shaw, and Marsh are not so much susceptible to movement off the track as swing.

He would be handy against them with the new ball in the powerplay but also almost the entire middle-order of DC who are better players of spin than pace.