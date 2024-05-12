IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today's RCB vs DC match

The last IPL 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was as atypical a game as they come. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) combined to pick up 16 wickets as both teams struggled to score 150.

Now, as RCB host the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the venue, it's equally difficult to predict which way the tide will turn. That's also because both teams' bowling attacks have struggled immensely this season, with DC's being over-reliant on Kuldeep Yadav while RCB's only recently finding match-winners in the department.

Still, we have tried to predict three who can be among the most wickets, after considering the pitch conditions, match-ups, current form, and so on.

#3 Swapnil Singh

Left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh has been one of the finds of IPL 2024. He has five wickets in four matches so far at an average of 18.40. Impressively, he has picked up wickets in every phase against batters of various skill sets.

He's coming off a two-wicket haul against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and can build on it at the Chinnaswamy, where there's likely to be some turn available for him in the middle overs. His variations of angle and pace could be even more handy because DC don't have their best left-hander Rishabh Pant due to his one-match ban.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav

No matter how small the boundaries are and what the pitch composition is, Kuldeep finds a way to be among the wickets in the IPL. He has four wickets in three games (at Chinnaswamy at a brilliant average of 18.50.

It was against RCB that his horror slump for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) began and this could be the match where he puts all those ghosts to bed. He has had the edge over Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik in IPL and you can expect Will Jacks and Faf du Plessis to find it tough against his variations.

After a bit of struggle recently, he came back to form with a Player of the Match spell of 2/25 against Rajasthan Royals. This match could be even better.

#1 Mohammed Siraj

Indian men's team would be glad to see Mohammed Siraj hit form in IPL 2024 just before the T20 World Cup. He has improved progressively in the last three matches, recording figures of 1/34, 2/29, and 3/4. And one thing that RR would know about him is that he can go on an unstoppable run when he's in rhythm.

He has a good record against RR -- 10 wickets in as many matches at an average of 29.10 -- with wickets both home and away. Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson (all of whom have got out to him before) would be under threat of his new-ball skills and he might be able to sneak in some scalps at the death too.

