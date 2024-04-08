IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's CSK vs KKR match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, April 8. The two teams have met each other 29 times, with CSK dominating with 18 wins.

KKR have been one of the most in-form teams in this year's tournament. They have won all three matches so far, and find themselves second in the standings with six points.

CSK, on the other hand, began their IPL 2024 campaign with two consecutive wins. However, their campaign took a wrong turn after that, losing two back-to-back defeats. They currently have two wins from four matches and are placed fourth in the standings.

The two teams have produced some exciting games in the past, and fans will expect another edge-of-the-seat contest on Monday evening. The two games this season at this venue have produced high run-scoring encounters. Thus, it is expected that plenty of runs will be on offer in tonight's game.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's CSK vs KKR match.

#1 Shivam Dube

The hard-hitting middle-order batter has been CSK's best batter so far in IPL 2024. He has been accumulating quick runs in the middle overs, striking at a rate of over 160 in four games, hitting 10 sixes and nine boundaries in the process.

Shivam Dube has amassed 148 in four games at an average of 49.33. The left-handed batter will hope to continue the good form and accumulate as many runs as possible, with the selectors due to assemble later this month to pick India's T20 World Cup squad.

#2 Phil Salt

The English wicketkeeper-batter has been a valuable addition to the KKR squad as a replacement for Jason Roy. Phil Salt has made some key contributions at the top of the order to give his side some breathtaking starts.

Salt has scored 102 runs in three games, including a half-century. He will hope to continue the good work and forge a good opening partnership with Sunil Narine, as KKR look to continue their unbeaten streak.

#3 Rachin Ravindra

The Kiwi opener had a rollicking start to his IPL career, striking at a rate over 200. Although he has struggled to get going in the last couple of games, Rachin Ravindra's incredible form is a hint that a big knock is around the corner.

Ravindra has a good game against both pace and spin and if he gets his eye in, expect a big knock from the southpaw on Monday night.