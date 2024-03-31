IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's DC vs CSK match

In their first home game of IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31.

DC's campaign this year hasn't begun on the brightest of notes. They have lost both their games and are ninth in the standings. The Capitals lost their last game against the Rajasthan Royals after failing to chase down 186.

Defending champions CSK, meanwhile, seemingly started from where they left off last season. They have shown great squad strength and have decimated the opposition in their first two games. Rightly, the Super Kings are atop the pile with four points from two games.

The wicket in Vizag will have zip and swing, so batters will have to be on their toes against the new ball. However, if they get their eyes in, they will be up for a lot of runs.

On the note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's DC vs CSK game:

#1 Rachin Ravindra (CSK)

The young CSK opener grabbed his opportunity with both hands in the first two IPL 2024 games. Coming into the team because of Devon Conway's injury, Rachin Ravindra has settled into life in the IPL quite comfortably.

Ravindra provided his team two breathtaking starts at the top of the order, and given his form, he's likely to continue in the same vein against DC. The Kiwi batter has amassed 83 runs in two games at a staggering strike rate of 237.14.

#2 Mitchell Marsh (DC)

The all-rounder is among the few DC batters who have looked in some form in the first two games of the season.

Mitchell Marsh got starts at the top of the order in both games but couldn't capitalise. He has struck at a rate of almost 180, which is the second-highest by a Delhi batter.

Marsh will look to convert his starts to a big knock as the Capitals desperately need a victory to kickstart their campaign.

#3 Shivam Dube (CSK)

The Maharashtra-born all-rounder has been a completely different batter since joining CSK in IPL 2022. The left-handed hard-hitting batter has chipped in with handy cameos in the middle order.

The ongoing season has been no different, and Shivam Dube has already made two useful contributions with the bat. He's also CSK's highest scorer in IPL 2024 with 85 runs in two games at an average of 85.

Dube will look to keep the momentum going as Chennai Super Kings look to defend their title this year.