IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's KKR vs DC match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens on Monday, April 29.

DC have found their mojo, winning four out of their last five matches, and will look to keep the winning momentum going. They are sixth in the standings with 10 points from as many games. KKR, on the other hand, are second in the standings with 10 points (five wins from eight matches).

The Knight Riders wreaked havoc when the two teams met earlier this season. Batting first, KKR smashed 272/7, their highest-ever total in the tournament. They successfully defended it, winning the game by 106 runs in Visakhapatnam.

Delhi will look to return the favor tonight, while the Kolkata-based franchise will hope to strengthen its position in the top half of the points table.

The wicket at Eden Gardens has produced plenty of runs and it is likely to remain the same. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's KKR vs DC match.

#1 Jake Fraser-McGurk - DC

The young Delhi opener has set the tournament on fire with breathtaking knocks. Playing in his debut season, Jake Fraser-McGurk has amassed 247 runs in five matches at an average of 49.40 and an astronomical strike rate of 237.50. He has smashed three half-centuries.

Fraser-McGurk was at his absolute best in the last game against the Mumbai Indians, smashing 84 off just 27 balls, including a 15-ball 50, the fastest this season. The Aussie superstar is expected to keep the momentum going and play another scintillating knock on Monday.

#2 Sunil Narine - KKR

The KKR superstar has been a revelation at the top of the order this season. Sunil Narine has played some breathtaking knocks and is their highest run-scorer in IPL 2024, with 357 runs at a strike rate of almost 185. The southpaw has smashed one hundred and two half-centuries.

Narine's unconventional style of play gives him an edge over other teams. In their last outing, he scored a quickfire 71 against the Punjab Kings and will look to play another blinder tonight.

#3 Phil Salt - KKR

The wicketkeeper-batter has been a vital cog for the Knight Riders this year. Since joining the side as Jason Roy's replacement, Phil Salt has taken the tournament by fire, playing some excellent knocks at the top order. His opening stands with Sunil Narine are one of the major reasons behind KKR's success this year.

Salt has amassed 324 runs in eight matches at an average of 46.28 and a strike rate of over 170. The right-hander will hope to continue his dazzling form against DC as Kolkata look to lift their third IPL trophy.

