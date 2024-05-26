IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's KKR vs SRH Final

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. Kolkata have won the previous two meetings between the two sides this season.

KKR recently defeated the SunRisers by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad. Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer scored unbeaten half-centuries to chase down 160 runs in just 13.4 overs.

SRH then thrashed the Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in Qualifier 2 in Chennai. They successfully defended 175 runs, thanks to Shahbaz Ahmed's three-wicket and Abhishek Sharma's two-wicket hauls.

Both KKR and SRH are brimming with confidence and will come out all guns blazing to take the IPL trophy home. The Chepauk wicket has witnessed a lot of runs this year despite spinners playing a part at times.

On that note, let's take a look at the three players who could score the most runs in today's KKR and SRH final match.

#1 Sunil Narine - KKR

The Kolkata all-rounder has arguably been the most valuable player this season. He has scored runs and picked up wickets in almost every match. Thus, another big knock is on the cards on the big final.

Sunil Narine is currently the 10th-highest run-scorer of the season with 482 runs in 14 games at an average of 32.08 and a strike rate of 179.85, including one hundred and three half-centuries.

He will hope to sign off on a bright note and help the team win their third IPL title.

#2 Abhishek Sharma - SRH

The young Hyderabad opener has been a revelation in this year's IPL. He has breathed fire at the top order, scoring a rate of 207.75. The southpaw has aggregated 482 runs in 15 games at an average of 34.43. He is currently the ninth-highest run-scorer of the season.

Abhishek Sharma had two poor outings in the playoffs and will be desperate to return to form in the big finale against the Knight Riders on Sunday.

#3 Shreyas Iyer - KKR

The Kolkata skipper has peaked at the right time after a few low scores to start the campaign. Shreyas Iyer played a match-winning knock of 58 runs off 24 balls in Qualifier 1 and will look to continue the momentum in the summit clash.

Iyer has amassed 345 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of over 145. The right-handed batter will look to lead from the front and guide KKR to another IPL title tonight.

