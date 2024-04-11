IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's MI vs RCB match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 11.

The two teams have a rich history and have met each other 32 times in the past, with MI winning 18 games. RCB, on the other hand, have won 14 times.

However, the two teams have had poor starts to their campaign this season. While Mumbai have won one out of four games, the Royal Challengers also have one victory but in five matches.

Both teams are expected to come out all guns blazing in search of a win. Wankhede Stadium, as it is known, will offer plenty of runs on Thursday and batters will look to capitalize on it.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's MI vs RCB match.

#1 Rohit Sharma - MI

The former MI skipper has been in dazzling form with the bat this season. He has made some key contributions at the top of the order and will be key once again as MI look to maintain their winning momentum.

Rohit Sharma, who hails from Mumbai, knows the conditions and will hope to lead the batting unit from the front. With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, the right-handed batter will relish playing shots on the rise. If he gets his eyes in, expect the 35-year-old to play a blinder on Thursday night.

So far, he has amassed 118 runs in four matches at a strike rate above 170.

#2 Virat Kohli - RCB

While there has been a lot of noise about his strike rate, Virat Kohli has been in exemplary form with the bat. He is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament, mustering 316 runs in five games at an average of 105.33 and a strike rate of just below 150.

Kohli is coming into this game on the back of a brilliant unbeaten hundred against Rajasthan Royals and will hope to keep the form going. Wankhede has been a happy hunting ground for the star RCB batter and expect him to fire all cylinders tonight.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav - MI

The World No.1 T20 batter didn't have the best return to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff. He was out for a duck against Delhi Capitals a couple of days back.

However, everyone is aware of Suryakumar Yadav's abilities and he will look to hit the strides against RCB and strengthen MI's middle order, which has lacked intent.

Suryakumar knows the conditions well and will look to play a vital knock tonight.