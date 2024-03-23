IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs DC match

After a cracking start to IPL 2024 in Chennai, the action will now shift to Mullanpur in Chandigarh where Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Delhi Capitals in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

DC and PBKS had dismal campaigns last year, finishing ninth and eighth in the points table, respectively, and will hope to better their results this year.

The two teams made some changes to their squads at the mini-auction last year to strengthen it. This will be the first game for both teams in this year's IPL and they will be looking to make a winning start to the campaign.

Both teams have some swashbuckling batters in their ranks, who could turn the game on its head. On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in today's PBKS vs DC match.

#1 David Warner

Despite catching age, David Warner is still one of the most fearsome batters in the world. The Australian opener called time on his Test career earlier this year to focus more on white-ball cricket and has been on a run-scoring spree since then.

Warner was last seen in action during the T20I series between Australia and the West Indies, where he scored two half-centuries. Given the form he is in, fans can expect him to set the stage on fire on Saturday.

The left-handed batter is also the third-highest run-scorer in the history of IPL with 6397 runs in 176 matches.

#2 Jonny Bairstow

While many can argue after seeing his name after his below-par exploits in the five-match Test series against India, Jonny Bairstow is a beast when it comes to T20 cricket. The right-handed batter showed glimpses of his attacking instincts in short bursts during the series and if he can continue that, PBKS will largely benefit from that.

Bairstow had an average campaign last year where he scored 253 runs in 11 matches at an average of 23. He will certainly look to better his record in the IPL and if he gets into the groove, expect Bairstow to play a big knock on Saturday.

While he has had limited action over the last year, Shikhar Dhawan still remains one of the best batters in the business. Dhawan will look to live up to his reputation and lead Punjab from the front in IPL 2024, as the franchise continue their hunt for the maiden IPL trophy.

Dhawan is the all-time second-highest scorer in the IPL after Virat Kohli with 6617 runs in 217 matches at an average above 35. The southpaw will look to build on this and add more runs to his tally in this year's campaign.