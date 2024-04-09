IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's PBKS vs SRH match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, April 9.

Both teams have had a similar journey in this year's tournament so far. They have won two games and lost as many in four matches. SRH are placed fifth in the standings due to having a better net run rate, while Punjab find themselves just below Hyderabad in sixth position.

The two teams have a storied history having played against each other 21 times in the past. SRH have come out on top on 14 occasions, while Punjab have just seven wins to their name.

The two will come out against each other with all guns blazing, and thus, an exciting contest is on the cards. The first game at this venue saw an average score of 170 being scored and a similar trajectory is likely to unfurl on Tuesday.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's PBKS vs SRH clash.

#1 Abhishek Sharma - SRH

The SRH opener has been in breathtaking form this season. He has given fine starts at the top, taking on the bowlers with the field restrictions in place.

Abhishek Sharma will hope to continue the same form as SRH will look to continue their winning momentum. Given that he hails from Punjab, the conditions will be known to him, and the youngster can make it count.

Abhishek has amassed 161 runs in four games so far this season at a strike rate of almost 220.

#2 Jonny Bairstow - PBKS

The English opener is yet to fire in this year's IPL. He got starts in the last few games but couldn't capitalize on them.

However, Jonny Bairstow looked in good nick in the last two games against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. If that is anything to go by, a big knock is around the corner.

Bairstow has been playing in this part of the world for quite some time now and knows the conditions well. If he gets his eyes in, expect mayhem from the English wicketkeeper-batter tonight.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen - SRH

The South African has been one of the dangerous-looking batters in IPL 2024 so far. He has been brutal, hitting bowlers all around the park.

Heinrich Klaasen will look to keep the momentum going, as Hyderabad will be eager to continue their winning run. The right-handed batter is crucial in the middle overs and will look to unleash his shots against a relatively weak PBKS bowling attack.

Overall, Klaasen has amassed 177 runs in four games at an average of 88.50 and a strike rate of over 200.