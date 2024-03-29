IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's RCB vs KKR match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will go up against each other in the 10th match of IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 29. Both teams have a storied history, but KKR have dominated the last five meetings, winning four of them.

Kolkata have won the only match they have played so far in the competition. They defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four runs in a high-scoring encounter at Eden Gardens.

RCB, on the other hand, lost their opening game to Chennai Super Kings. But they bounced back to return to winning ways, beating Punjab Kings by four wickets, thanks to a cameo from Dinesh Karthik.

Both teams have some swashbuckling batters in their ranks, who would love to bat at Chinnaswamy, with the wicket known to be a batting paradise. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's RCB vs KKR match.

#1 Virat Kohli

After a below-par outing in the first game, Virat Kohli returned to his absolute best with a 77-run knock against Punjab. The right-handed batter played some sumptuous shots to entertain the packed Chinnaswamy crowd.

With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, Kohli has cleared his intentions of being part of the squad for the mega event. He will look to continue his blazing form and shut down critics who questioned his place in India's T20 side.

The former RCB skipper enjoys a superb record against the Knight Riders having scored 861 runs from 32 matches at an average of 35.87. He also has a century and five fifties against the two-time champions.

#2 Rinku Singh

Although he bats in the middle order, the youngster can accumulate quick runs and make an impact in the game. Rinku Singh was one of Kolkata Knight Riders' best batters last season and has only grown in stature since then.

The left-handed batters showed signs of form against Hyderabad, smacking 23 runs off just 15 balls. While his cameo was overshadowed by Andre Russell's powerful innings, Rinku made sure he did his job for the team.

He is expected to continue the good work and if he gets to bat for a long period, Rinku can play a big knock.

#3 Glenn Maxwell

The celebrated all-rounder has had a dismal start to his IPL 2024 campaign, managing scores of only 3 and 0 in the last two games. Glenn Maxwell will be raring to go when he takes the field on Friday.

The Australian knows the Chinnaswamy wicket very well and will look to take some time to get his eyes in before unleashing his carnage. Expect Maxwell to go big if he spends some time in the middle.