IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's RR vs GT match

The 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) go up against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 11.

RR are the only teams in the competition that are still unbeaten. They have won all four games and currently occupy the top spot in the standings with eight points under their belt. They are coming into this game on the back of a convincing six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Last year's runner-up GT are yet to fire all guns blazing in IPL 2024. They currently find themselves in the second half of the points table with only one win and three defeats from four games. They will look to bounce back against Rajasthan Royals and put their campaign back on track.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is known for producing good batting wickets, as evidenced by the last three games at this venue. The trend is likely to continue once again on Wednesday, and a high-scoring game is on the cards.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's RR vs GT match.

#1 Sanju Samson

The RR skipper has looked in fine form this season, leading the team from the front. He shared a match-winning partnership with Jos Buttler in the last game against RCB to secure their fourth win of the season.

Sanju Samson smashed 69 off 42 balls at a strike rate of almost 165 with the aid of eight boundaries and two sixes. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, Samson will hope to continue his run-scoring spree and stake a claim in India's T20 side.

#2 Sai Sudharsan

The GT batter has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament. The left-handed has chipped in with handy contributions every time he has come out to bat for the Titans.

Sai Sudharsan has a good game against both pace and spin and will hope to continue the good form. With the ball coming onto the bat nicely at this venue, Sudharsan will fancy batting on this wicket. If he gets his eyes in, expect him to flourish on Wednesday night.

Overall, the left-handed batter has amassed 191 runs in five matches at an average of 38.20.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Royals opener, who is touted as one of the brightest talents in the world, is yet to fire in this year's cash-rich league. Yashasvi Jaiswal has managed to accumulate only 39 runs in four matches at an average of below 10.

Jaiswal will be desperate to hit the right chords and return to form on Wednesday. Moreover, these conditions are also well-known to him, and the youngster will look to capitalize on them.

With the T20 World Cup squad selection around the corner, the southpaw will look to return to form quickly.