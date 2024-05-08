IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's SRH vs LSG match

The 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have lost their previous fixtures and will be desperate to return with two points as the race for the playoffs heats up.

SRH currently occupy fourth place in the standings with 12 points from 11 games, including six wins and five defeats. They lost to the Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in their last outing.

LSG, on the other hand, suffered a thumping 98-run loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home. They have slipped to sixth position with 12 points from 11 games, including six victories and five defeats.

A win here will be imperative for both teams tonight as IPL 2024 enters the business end. The venue offers plenty of runs and batters will likely have a good outing tonight. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's SRH vs LSG match.

#1 Travis Head - SRH

The left-handed opener has been an excellent addition to the SunRisers squad this year. Travis Head has made strong contributions at the top order, aggregating 444 runs in 10 matches at an average of 44.40 and a strike rate of 189.74. The southpaw has struck three fifties and one century so far in IPL 2024.

Head has looked good in the last two matches despite the results not going his side's way. The Aussie cricketer will look to keep up the good work and steer Hyderabad to victory on Wednesday night.

#2 KL Rahul - LSG

The LSG skipper has struggled for consistency this season. KL Rahul has got starts in plenty of matches but couldn't convert them into big knocks. He has aggregated 431 runs in 11 matches at an average of 39.18 and a strike rate of just over 140.

Rahul will be motivated to play a big knock against Hyderabad and lead his side to victory after he was left out of India's 2024 T20 World Cup team.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen - SRH

The SunRisers wicketkeeper-batter is one of the fiercest strikers of the cricket ball. When on song, Heinrich Klaasen can destroy any bowling attacks single-handedly.

After an excellent start to the IPL 2024 campaign Klaasen has had a couple of subdued games of late. The Protea cricketer will look to fire on all cylinders against the Super Giants and power his side to victory.

