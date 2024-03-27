IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's SRH vs MI match

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against each other in the eighth match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams have lost their respective opening games of IPL 2024. While SRH went down fighting against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai lost to last year's finalists Gujarat Titans.

MI and SRH have produced some exciting contests in the past. Although Mumbai have had an upper hand, winning four out of their last five meetings, the SunRisers have a good squad to challenge the five-time winners this time around.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score most runs in today's SRH vs MI match.

#1 Rohit Sharma

The former Mumbai Indians skipper showed glimpses of form during his 43-run knock against the Gujarat Titans. He played some sumptuous shots during that innings.

Rohit Sharma will look to keep his momentum going against the SunRisers Hyderabad as his team look to return to winning ways. With no additional responsibility of leading the side, the right-hander will look to bat freely right from the start. If he gets going, expect Rohit to make merry against the SRH bowlers.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen

The South African wicketkeeper-batter once again proved why he is so highly rated in the shortest format of the game. Heinrich Klaasen played a blinder on Saturday night against the Kolkata Knight Riders, smashing 63 off just 29 balls, a knock laced with eight sixes.

Given the form he is in, Klaasen is expected to come out all guns blazing against MI as well. If he gets his eye in, the right-handed batter could give the Mumbai bowlers a troublesome night.

#3 Ishan Kishan

The young wicketkeeper-batter has had a difficut time both on and off the field since the start of this year. The problems continued even in the first game against the Gujarat Titans, where he bagged a four-ball duck while chasing 169 runs.

With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, Ishan Kishan will look to hit his straps quickly in order to make a case for himself. The southpaw has been one of MI's leading run-scorers in the recent past and will hope to live up to expectations on Wednesday night.