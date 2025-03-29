IPL 2025: 2 players who starred and 1 who flopped in yesterday's CSK vs RCB match ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad

The Southern Derby produced an entertaining contest in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, March 28. The result, though, was one-sided as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went down by 50 runs to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

It was disappointing performance from the Super Kings, who suffered their first home defeat against RCB in 17 years. Bengaluru, meanwhile, moved to the top of the table with their second successive win. Players from both teams endured contrasting outings, with the match see-sawing around.

On that note, here are two players who starred and one who flopped in the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match.

#3 Star - Josh Hazlewood

Former CSK star Josh Hazlewood has turned up in a big way for RCB in IPL 2025. The ace fast bowler picked up three wickets on Friday to derail the Chennai chase, using his hard lengths and ability to move the ball off the seam to perfection.

Hazlewood bounced out Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the second over the powerplay, after which CSK were always going to struggle. He returned to bowl two tidy overs at the death and picked up Ravindra Jadeja's wicket as well. The Aussie is one of the world's best all-format bowlers.

#2 Flop - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has now bagged consecutive ducks against RCB. The CSK skipper lasted four balls as he tried to heave Hazlewood over the leg-side boundary, only to hole out at deep square leg.

Gaikwad was also distinctly poor with his bowling changes and allowed Bengaluru to find momentum at all stages of their innings. His captaincy has been a major talking point since he took over from MS Dhoni, and the Super Kings just don't seem to have the intelligence at the helm that is needed to overcome their weaknesses.

#1 Star - Rajat Patidar

Gaikwad's counterpart, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, enjoyed a more productive outing. The batter was named the Player of the Match for his aggressive half-century, which helped his team gain control over the middle overs. He was smart with his captaincy in the second innings as well.

Patidar rode his luck, with Deepak Hooda shelling a sitter when he was on 17 and two other catches nearly going to hand. However, he hung in there and cleared the boundary three times to ensure that RCB had momentum despite Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone's struggles at the crease.

