IPL 2025: 2 players who starred and 1 who flopped in yesterday's RCB vs GT match ft. Virat Kohli

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the eighth team to taste defeat in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, April 2. Rajat Patidar and Co. went down to the Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

It wasn't a great display from RCB, who were somewhat caught out by the manner in which the Chinnaswamy surface played. The hosts managed under 170 while batting first, with Titans' top three stepping up in the chase to get the job done well ahead of time. GT, meanwhile, will be happy at having secured two wins on the trot.

On that note, here are two players who starred and one who flopped in the RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match.

#3 Star - Jos Buttler

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

It's debatable whether Jos Buttler's ideal position in T20s is No. 3, but he came up with a brilliant half-century against GT. The Englishman ensured that the Titans didn't lose more wickets after Shubman Gill's dismissal in the powerplay and was there when the winning runs were hit.

Known to be a slow starter, Buttler took his time in the first phase of his innings to get used to a challenging Chinnaswamy surface. Once he was set, he picked apart both spin and pace, striking five fours and six sixes in his 39-ball 73*.

Buttler, who dropped a sitter in the first innings, barely put a foot wrong in the second.

#2 Flop - Virat Kohli

India-IPL T20 - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli has made a slightly scratchy start to IPL 2025. His first outing at one of his favorite venues didn't go to plan as he found deep square leg to perfection off Arshad Khan.

Kohli has often been dismissed in that fashion, flicking deliveries off his hips in the air. The opening batter needs to find a way to counter opposition fast bowlers who target him with hard lengths on his body, especially early in his innings.

Kohli also misfielded a boundary in the chase and seemed to injure his hand. RCB will hope that it's nothing serious.

#1 Star - Mohammed Siraj

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Playing against his former franchise who released him into the IPL 2025 auction pool, Mohammed Siraj came up with a vintage new-ball display. The fast bowler castled Devdutt Padikkal and Phil Salt to give GT the edge inside the first six overs of the match.

Siraj later returned to dismiss the dangerous Liam Livingstone, finishing with figures of 3/19. His ability to get the ball to move in both directions, as well as stick to the right areas in the good and hard lengths, went a long way in the Titans being able to secure a win over the in-form RCB side.

Siraj was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match.

