IPL 2025: 3 milestones achieved during KKR’s thrilling final-ball win over RR in Match 53

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched a victory by the narrowest of margins, beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The two teams squared off at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the first fixture of the double-header on Sunday, May 4.

Batting first, KKR scored 206/4, thanks to Andre Russell’s half-century and solid contributions from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, skipper Ajinkya Rahane, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. In the end, Rinku Singh’s cameo of a six-ball 19* helped KKR surpass the 200-run mark.

In pursuit of the total, RR lost three batters for a duck and young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi for 4(2). However, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 34(21) and Riyan Parag’s composed innings kept them in the hunt for a win. The skipper was ultimately dismissed after scoring 95, while Shubham Dubey brought the game down to the wire in the final over.

He hit two sixes and a four in the last over, reducing the target to three runs off the final delivery. Vaibhav Arora kept his composure and bowled a perfect delivery as the RR batters failed to run a double, ultimately losing the game by just one run.

#3 Andre Russell completes 1000 T20 runs at Eden Gardens

KKR veteran Andre Russell, after his knock of 57*(25), completed 1000 runs in the T20 format at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He now has 1047 matches in 50 matches at the venue in Kolkata, with his highest score at the ground being an 80 not out.

#2 Andre Russell completes 2500 IPL runs

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell, during his unbeaten 25-ball 57-run innings, completed 2500 runs in the IPL, adding a significant feather to his illustrious cap. He has been a veteran in the tournament and has been associated with KKR for many years.

The Kolkata-based franchise has shown faith in the Caribbean cricketer over the years. The 37-year-old has met the team’s expectations, with his latest half-century helping him reach 2500 IPL runs.

#1 Riyan Parag becomes the fifth cricketer to hit five sixes in an over in IPL

RR’s stand-in skipper Riyan Parag delivered his best performance to date, scoring 95 runs off 45 deliveries while chasing a target of 206 runs. In the 13th over of the second innings, facing KKR spinner Moeen Ali, Parag struck him for five sixes. He sent the ball over the fence on the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth (legal) deliveries of the over.

This achievement marked his first fifty of the ongoing IPL season, while Moeen Ali ended up conceding 32 runs in that over. Parag continued to impress and played a brilliant innings, only for his efforts to be in vain as KKR clinched the contest by one run.

