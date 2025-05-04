IPL 2025: 5 milestones achieved during PBKS’ dominating win over LSG in Match 54

Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched another win at the IPL 2025, this time by defeating the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It came in the 54th match of the tournament at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4. With the victory, PBKS climbed to the second place, from fourth, in the standings by taking their tally to 15 points.

PBKS have inched closer to securing a place in the playoffs with their most recent 37-run win over LSG. Prabhsimran Singh played a monstrous knock of 91 runs in 48 balls. Supported by Josh Inglis and skipper Shreyas Iyer’s contributions with the bat, the home side posted a humungous total of 236/5 in 20 overs while batting first.

LSG’s start to the chase was shaky as the side’s top four batters contributed just 37 runs together, with nobody scoring over 18 runs. Middle-order batters Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad came up with worthy knocks. However, their efforts were just not enough to take their side over the line as LSG fell short by 37 runs after being held to 199/7 in 20 overs.

Here’s a look at the top milestones achieved during the PBKS vs LSG contest:

#5 Prabhsimran Singh now has the joint-most consecutive 50-plus scores by a PBKS opener

Prabhsimran Singh brought up his third consecutive half-century of the IPL 2025 and joined KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in an elite list. Singh, Gayle, and Rahul are the only three players to have scored three consecutive 50-plus scores while opening for PBKS in IPL.

While Gayle and Prabhsimran have achieved the feat once, KL Rahul has done it thrice, getting three back-to-back fifties for the team in 2018, 2019, and 2020. While Prabhsimran achieved the feat in IPL 2025, Gayle did it in 2018.

Notably, if Prabhsimran gets to a half-century in the next game, he’ll become the only PBKS opener to notch four consecutive 50+ scores.

#4 PBKS register their highest total at Dharamsala

Punjab Kings had an outing to remember against LSG as the batters contributed brilliantly towards the team’s total of 236/5. It was the highest by the franchise at this venue in the IPL. Punjab’s innings was led by Prabhsimran Singh’s brilliant 91, with skipper Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis too putting up good knocks.

The 236-run total by PBKS was also the second-highest overall by any team at this venue in the IPL. RCB hold the record for scoring the most runs in IPL at Dharamsala, having notched up 241/7 against PBKS in IPL 2024.

#3 Prabhsimran Singh 150 T20 sixes

Before the game, PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh was seven sixes away from completing 150 maximums in T20s. On his way to a 48-ball 91, Prabhsimran hit six fours and seven maximums to complete the feat and add another feather to his list of achievements.

The 24-year-old has 1193 runs from 45 IPL matches, with his highest score being 103. He has maintained a strike rate of 154.13 in these games and has one century and seven fifties to his name.

#2 Prabhsimran Singh has registered the most 50-plus scores in the IPL before turning 25

Prabhsimran Singh notched up his eighth half-century in the IPL, becoming the cricketer to score the most 50+ scores before turning 25. The Punjab opener, aged 24, completed another fine half-century when he took to the field against LSG on Sunday, May 4.

He surpassed David Miller to reach on top of the list as the Proteas all-rounder scored seven 50+ scores in IPL before turning 25.

Players with most 50+ scores in IPL before age 25

8* - Prabhsimran Singh

7 - David Miller

6 - Shaun Marsh

#1 Shreyas 3500 IPL runs

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer was just 13 runs away from achieving a key milestone in the IPL. With his knock of a 25-ball 45, Iyer surpassed the 3500-run mark in the IPL. The middle-order batter now has 3532 runs from 126 IPL innings at an average of 33.63.

Iyer has managed to maintain a strike rate of 131.93 in these games, and his highest individual score in the tournament has been an unbeaten 97. While the ace cricketer is yet to score an IPL ton, he has 25 fifties in the cash-rich event.

