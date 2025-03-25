IPL 2025: 3 milestones that can be achieved in today’s GT vs PBKS match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number five of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25. Both GT and PBKS finished in the bottom half of the points table last season. As such, the franchises will be keen to put up a much better show in the ongoing season.

Gujarat Titans have retained Shubman Gill as skipper even though he failed to make a big impact as a leader in IPL 2024. The team will again be banking on him to deliver with the bat in hand. GT also went for Jos Buttler at the auction, purchasing him for ₹15.75 crore. Seasoned pacers Mohammad Siraj (₹12.25 crore) and Kagiso Rabada for (₹10.75 crore) were their other big buys.

With an aim to change their miserable fortune in the IPL, PBKS went for a near-complete overhaul ahead of IPL 2025. Having released a majority of their players, they purchased Shreyas Iyer for a whopping ₹26.75 crore and named him captain. Yuzvendra Chahal (₹18 crore), Arshdeep Singh (₹18 crore) and Marcus Stoinis (₹11 crore) were Punjab's other big buys at the mega auction.

A few significant milestones could be achieved by players from both sides during the IPL 2025 match on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. Take a look.

#1 Shubman Gill is 47 runs away from reaching big landmark in Ahmedabad in the IPL

It is no secret that GT skipper Gill loves batting at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. His amazing record at the venue stands testimony to his liking for the stadium. In 18 IPL matches at the venue, the right-handed batter has scored 953 runs at an average of 63.53 and a strike rate of 159.36, with three hundreds and four half-centuries. He hit 129 off 60 in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 against Mumbai.

If he scores 47 runs against Punjab Kings on Tuesday, the 25-year-old will complete 1,000 IPL runs at the venue. The GT skipper already holds the record for having scored the most number of runs in Ahmedabad in the IPL. Gill is followed by B Sai Sudharsan (603), Ajinkya Rahane (336) and David Miller (308).

Overall, Gill has featured in 103 IPL matches. In 100 innings, he has notched up 3,216 runs at an average of 37.83 and a strike rate of 135.69, with four hundreds and 20 half-centuries.

#2 Rashid Khan one wicket away from major milestone

Gujarat Titans' seasoned leg spinner Rashid Khan needs only one wicket to become the 12th bowler to claim 150 or more wickets in the IPL. The versatile Afghanistan cricketer will go into the match against PBKS with 149 scalps to his name from 121 matches at an average of 21.82 and an economy rate of 6.82.

Chahal, who will be representing Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, is the all-time leading wicket-taker in the T20 league. In 160 matches, he has picked up 205 wickets at an average of 22.44 and an economy rate of 7.84, with six four-fers and one five-fer. He is the only bowler with 200-plus scalps in the IPL.

Piyush Chawla (192) occupies the second spot on the list of bowlers with the most IPL wickets. He is followed up by Dwayne Bravo (183), Sunil Narine (181), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (181), Ravichandran Ashwin (181), Amit Mishra (174), Lasith Malinga (170), Jasprit Bumrah (165), Ravindra Jadeja (160) and Harbhajan Singh (150).

#3 Shreyas Iyer 26 runs away from impressive T20 milestone

After leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory in the IPL last season, Shreyas has begun a new journey as Punjab Kings skipper. He is on the verge of a significant milestone in his T20 career. The stylish right-handed batter needs 26 runs to complete 6,000 runs in his T20 career.

Expand Tweet

Shreyas has so far featured in 223 T20 matches and has scored 5,974 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 133.64, with three hundreds and 37 half-centuries. Of his 5,974 T20 runs, 3,127 have come in the IPL in 116 matches at an average of 32.23 and a strike rate of 127.47, with 21 fifties.

