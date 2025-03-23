IPL 2025: 3 milestones that can be achieved in today’s SRH vs RR match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in game number two of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23. This will be the day match of the season's first double-header. SRH had an impressive 2024 season, finishing as runners-up. On the other hand, RR made it to the playoffs, losing to Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.

Ad

SRH retained five star names ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Apart from skipper Pat Cummins (₹18 crore), they retained Heinrich Klaasen (₹23 crore), Pat Cummins, Nitish Reddy (₹6 crore), and Travis Head (₹14 crore). Looking at their big auction buys, they purchased Ishan Kishan for ₹11.25 crore, Mohammad Shami for ₹10 crore and Harshal Patel for ₹8 crore.

As for RR, the franchise retained six players ahead of the mega auction. Skipper Sanju Samson (₹18 crore) apart, they retained Yashasvi Jaiswal (₹18 crore), Riyan Parag (₹14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (₹14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (₹11 crore) and Sandeep Sharma (₹4 crore). At the auction, they bought Jofra Archer for ₹12.50 crore and Tushar Deshpande for ₹6.50 crore.

Ad

Trending

A few individual milestones can be reached in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 clash in Hyderabad on Sunday. Here's a look.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen 73 runs away from 1,000 runs for SRH

Klaasen has been a key performer for SRH in the Indian Premier League. In 28 matches (26 innings), he has scored 927 runs at an impressive average of 44.14 and a strike rate of 173.92, with one hundred and six half-centuries. With 73 runs, Klaasen can reach the 1,000 figure-mark and become the seventh batter to achieve the landmark for the franchise in T20 cricket (including CLT20 matches).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before Klaasen, six players have scored 1,000-plus runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in T20s. David Warner tops the list, with 4,014 runs at an average of 49.55 and a strike rate of 142.59, with the aid of two hundreds and 40 half-centuries. Shikhar Dhawan (2,768), Kane Williamson (2,101), Manish Pandey (1,345), Abhishek Sharma (1,314) and Jonny Bairstow (1,038) are the other batters in the list.

#2 Abhishek Sharma could move up in list of SRH's leading run-getters

As mentioned above, Sunrisers Hyderabad's left-handed batter Abhishek has scored 1,314 runs for the franchise. He has played 60 matches (58 innings) and has scored his runs at an average of 24.79 at a strike rate of 153.86, with seven half-centuries.

Ad

The aggressive southpaw needs 32 runs to surpass Pandey's tally of 1,345 runs and move to the fourth spot on the list of batters with most runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in T20 cricket. Pandey represented the Hyderabad franchise from 2018 to 2021 and scored his runs at an average of 35.39 and a strike rate of 124.76.

Abhishek had an impressive IPL 2024 season. He played 16 matches for SRH last year and clobbered 484 runs at a sensational strike rate of 204.21, with three half-centuries. Before that, he had scored 426 runs in 14 matches during the IPL 2022 season.

Ad

#3 Jofra Archer needs 4 wickets to reach impressive milestone for RR

England fast bowler Archer has returned to the RR fold, having earlier represented the franchise from 2018 to 2020. In 35 matches for Rajasthan Royals, the right-arm pacer has so far picked up 46 wickets at an impressive average of 21.32 and an economy rate of 7.13, with a best of 3-15. He needs four more scalps to become the sixth bowler to pick up 50 wickets for the franchise in T20 cricket.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson leads the list of bowlers who have taken most wickets for RR in T20 cricket. In 84 matches, he claimed 67 wickets at an average of 27.83 and an economy rate of 7.55. Watson is followed on Yuzvendra Chahal, who claimed 66 wickets in just 46 matches. Siddharth Trivedi (65), Shane Warne (58) and James Faulkner (53) complete the list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback