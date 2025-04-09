IPL 2025: 3 milestones that were reached during GT's 58-run victory over RR in Match 23 ft. Sai Sudharsan

The Gujarat Titans (GT) thrashed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 58 runs in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, April 9. With the win, GT jumped to the top of the table with eight points from five matches.

Batting first, the Titans lost skipper Shubman Gill (2) in the third over. However, Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan joined hands to bail the team out of danger. They added 80 runs for the second wicket. Despite losing Buttler in the 10th over, GT kept going strong, with Sudharsan leading the charge from one end.

Sudharsan scored 82 off 53 balls, while Shahrukh Khan (36) and Rahul Tewatia (24*) gave the finishing touch to power Gujarat to 217/6.

In reply, RR never looked in line to chase down the mammoth target. Sanju Samson (41) and Shimron Hetmyer (52) tried their best but lacked support from other batters. GT bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals to bowl out Rajasthan for 159 in 19.2 overs.

Let's take a look at three milestones that were reached during GT's convincing 58-run win over RR at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

#1 GT's Sai Sudharsan has the second-most runs after 30 IPL innings

Sai Sudharsan has arguably been the most consistent batter in the cash-rich league since 2022, providing incredible security in Gujarat's top order. The southpaw played another enterprising knock against the Rajasthan Royals, smashing a 53-ball 82, including eight boundaries and three sixes.

With that, Sudharsan also completed 1300 IPL runs. He currently has 1307 runs, which is the second-most by a batter after 30 IPL innings. Former Australian cricketer Shaun Marsh occupies the top spot for scoring 1338 runs in his first 30 innings at an average of almost 55.

#2 Sai Sudharsan now has the most 30+ scores in first 30 IPL innings

The GT opener played a valuable knock of 82 to power his side to 217/6 in their 20 overs. With that, he now has 21 30+ scores in his first 30 IPL innings, which is the most by a batter. Sudharsan leapfrogged Shaun Marsh, who registered 20 30+ scores in his first 30 IPL innings.

#3 Shimron Hetmyer crosses 5000 T20 runs

The West Indian, who was retained by the RR ahead of the mega-auction, scored a fine half-century, albeit in a losing cause. The left-handed batter smashed 52 off 32 balls at a strike rate of 162.50, including four boundaries and three sixes.

Shimron Hetmyer was seven short of 5000 T20 runs before the start of the game. With the half-century, he has now crossed the landmark, achieving the feat in 239 innings.

