IPL 2025: 3 milestones that were reached during GT's commanding 36-run victory over MI in Match 9 ft. Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians' (MI) losing run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) continued as they went down to the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 36 runs on Saturday, March 29, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. MI currently occupy the ninth position in the points table after two defeats from as many games.

Ad

Batting first, the Titans got off to an excellent start, thanks to a 78-run stand between Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill. The GT skipper couldn't make the start count, but Sudharsan scored an excellent 63 off 41 deliveries to keep the scorecard ticking. Jos Buttler also played a good hand, smashing 39 off 24 deliveries, to take his side's total to 196.

In reply, Mumbai never really got going in the run chase. Tilak Varma scored a scratchy 39 off 36 deliveries, while Suryakumar Yadav smashed a 28-ball 48, but couldn't take his side over the line. Prasidh Krishna bowled an excellent spell, returning with figures of 2/18, while Mohammed Siraj registered figures of 2/34.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at three milestones that were reached during the match between GT and MI:

#1 Shubman Gill completes 1,000 IPL runs at Narendra Modi Stadium

The GT skipper has been a handful for opposition sides to deal with at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Shubman Gill scored a 27-ball 38 against MI before he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya. With that, the right-handed batter reached 1000 IPL runs at the venue. He became the second-fastest to achieve the landmark, getting to the milestone in 20 innings.

Ad

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Chris Gayle is the fastest to achieve the feat, getting to 1000 runs in 19 IPL innings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

#2 Rohit Sharma completes 600 fours in the IPL

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma smashed two boundaries for his eight runs off four deliveries before Mohammed Siraj cleaned him up in the first over.

With two boundaries, Rohit completed his 600 fours in the IPL. Currently, he has 601 boundaries in the cash-rich league, and is the fourth batter to reach the landmark.

Ad

Former Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan has the most boundaries in the IPL, having smashed 768 fours in 221 innings. Virat Kohli (711) and David Warner (663) occupy the second and third spots, respectively.

#3 Prasidh Krishna completes 50 IPL wickets

The lanky GT bowled an excellent spell against Mumbai and played an integral role in Gujarat's victory. Prasidh Krishna dismissed the two well-set batters, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, in the middle overs to set up the win.

With two wickets, Prasidh Krishna completed his 50 wickets in the IPL. He achieved the feat in 53 innings, with best figures of 4/30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback