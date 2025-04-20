IPL 2025: 3 milestones that were reached during LSG's thrilling 2-run win over RR in Match 36 ft. Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) held their nerves to eke out a two-run win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 19, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With the win, LSG have jumped to the fourth spot with 10 points from eight matches.

Batting first, LSG were reduced to 54/3 in the eighth over. However, a steady partnership between Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni helped the team get some momentum back before Abdul Samad provided a late impetus. As a result, the Super Giants posted 180/5 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal and 14-year-old debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave the team a blistering start. However, LSG slowly crawled back into the game with timely wickets. Avesh Khan bowled an excellent last over to defend nine runs in the final over to win the match for his side.

The end-to-end contest at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium witnessed a few milestones tumble. On that note, we look at three milestones that were breached tonight.

#1 LSG wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran completes 9000 T20 runs

Nicholas Pooran has been in devastating form in this year's cash-rich league. The southpaw has amassed 368 runs in eight matches at an average of 52.57, including four half-centuries.

Despite having an off-day at the office, Pooran crossed 9000 runs in T20 cricket. The Trinidadian is currently ranked 26th in the all-time run scorers' list in the shortest format.

#2 Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes the 10th batter to hit a six off the first ball in the IPL

The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi grabbed the limelight when he was roped in by RR for INR 1.1 crore. Initially, he didn't get a place in the playing XI, but an untimely injury to Sanju Samson opened the door for him. And he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Suryavanshi announced his arrival in the IPL with a six over the cover region of Shardul Thakur's bowling. This is the 10th time a batter has hit a six off the first ball in the history of the IPL.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes the 2nd-fastest batter to score 300 IPL boundaries

The RR opener played a good knock against LSG, scoring 74 runs off 52 deliveries, including five boundaries and four sixes. With that, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the second-fastest batter to hit 300 boundaries in the IPL, achieving the feat in 60 innings.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Chris Gayle is the fastest to reach the landmark of 300 boundaries, achieving the milestone in 46 innings.

