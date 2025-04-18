IPL 2025: 3 milestones that were reached during MI's 4-wicket win over SRH in Match 33 ft. Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a much-needed victory by beating the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Thursday, April 17. The five-time champions, playing at home, successfully chased down 163 runs to register their third win of the season.

Batting first, the SRH batters struggled to get going, with the ball coming onto the bat slowly. Abhishek Sharma scored a 28-ball 40, while a late flourish from Heinrich Klaasen (37) propelled the visitors to 162/5.

In reply, Will Jacks (36) top-scored for MI, while Rohit Sharma chipped in with a quickfire 26 to see the game through. Mumbai chased down the target with 11 balls and four wickets to spare.

A few milestones tumbled during the outing between MI and SRH, and we look at three of them.

#1 Rohit Sharma has the most sixes at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL

The former MI skipper smashed three sixes during his 16-ball 26 against SRH at Wankhede. With that, he has now completed 100 sixes at the Wankhede Stadium, the most by a batter at this venue in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma tops the list with 102 sixes, while Kieron Pollard sits second with 85 maximums, followed by Suryakumar Yadav (46), Ambati Rayudu (43), and Jos Buttler (41).

#2 MI now have the most wins while chasing 160+ in the IPL

Mumbai comfortably chased down the 163-run target to register their third win of this year's cash-rich league. With tonight's victory, MI have now won 35 matches while chasing 160+ runs out of 83 games, the most by a team in the IPL.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) occupy the second place with 34 wins out of 81 games while chasing 160 or more, followed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (31 out of 77) and the Delhi Capitals (31 out of 95).

#3 Rohit Sharma second Indian batter to complete 4000 runs in wins in the IPL

The senior right-handed batter's quickfire 26 in tonight's game against Hyderabad helped him register 4000 runs in a winning cause in the IPL. He became only the second Indian batter to achieve the feat after Virat Kohli. The former Bengaluru captain has scored 4492 runs in 120 innings so far in a winning cause in the IPL.

