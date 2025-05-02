IPL 2025: 3 milestones that were reached during MI's commanding 100-run win over RR in Match 50 ft. Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians (MI) continued their excellent run in the Indian Premier League (IPL), winning their sixth game in a row. They thrashed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 100 runs on Thursday to go to the top of the table with 14 points from 11 games.
Batting first, Mumbai scored 217/2 in 20 overs, thanks to a top show from their top order. Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma shared a 100+ run stand to set the platform before Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya gave a perfect finish. Maheesh Theekshana and Riyan Parag picked up one wicket each for RR.
In reply, the Royals never looked in line to chase down the total. They were reduced to 47/5 with Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah putting on a show with the new ball. Jofra Archer made a valiant effort with 30 runs, but it ended on a losing note. Rajasthan were eventually bundled out for 117 runs, losing the match by 100 runs.
On that note, let's take a look at five milestones that were reached during MI's victory over RR.
#1 Rohit Sharma completes 6000 runs for MI
Ace Mumbai batter Rohit Sharma scored a well-compiled 53 off 36 deliveries, including nine boundaries. With that, the right-handed batter has completed 6000 runs for MI. He is currently the highest scorer for the franchise with 6024 runs in 231 matches.
Rohit also became the second batter ever to score 6000 runs for a single franchise. Virat Kohli occupies the top spot with 8871 runs for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
#2 Suryakumar Yadav becomes first batter to score 11 consecutive 25+ runs
Mumbai superstar Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 48 off 23 deliveries at a strike rate of 208.70, including four boundaries and three sixes. With that, he registered 11 consecutive 25+ scores in IPL 2025. Suryakumar leapfrogged former India wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa, who registered 10 25+ scores in 2014.
#3 MI register highest total at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium
After being asked to bat first, the five-time champions were on song from the word go. The top four batters smashed the ball to all parts of the park to post 217/2 in 20 overs. This is the highest score ever registered at this venue.
The previous highest score at this venue was 217/6, which the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) achieved in 2023.
#4 Trent Boult completes 300 T20 wickets
Senior Mumbai pacer Trent Boult enjoyed another good outing with the ball, returning with figures of 3/28 in 2.1 overs. The Kiwi speedster picked up the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, and Jofra Archer. With that, Boult has now completed 300 wickets in T20s.
#5 Second time in IPL that top four batters have scored 40+ runs in an innings
MI's top order was in excellent form against RR. Ryan Rickelton (61) and Rohit Sharma (53) scored half-centuries and added 116 runs for the first wicket. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya provided the late impetus, smashing 48 runs each.
This is the second time in a single innings that the top four batters have scored 40+ runs. The Chennai Super Kings achieved a similar feat against the Rajasthan Royals in 2011.
