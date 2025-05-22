IPL 2025: 3 milestones that were reached during MI's convincing 59-run win over DC in Match 63 ft. Kuldeep Yadav

The Delhi Capitals (DC) were eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after losing to the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 59 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. With the win, MI became the fourth and final team to book a playoff berth.

Asked to bat first, MI were off to a horrible start, losing Rohit Sharma in the third over. Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks got off to starts but couldn't convert them into big knocks. However, Suryakumar Yadav launched a carnage to put the home team in ascendancy. He remained unbeaten on 73 off 43 deliveries, and a late blast from Naman Dhir (24* off 8) guided MI to 180/5.

In reply, DC never looked on course to chase down the total. They lost wickets at regular intervals as Mumbai walked away with an easy win. Sameer Rizvi was the highest scorer for the Capitals with 39 off 35 balls, but lacked support at the other end. Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner were the pick of the bowlers, returning with three wickets apiece.

Although it was a one-sided contest, there were a few milestones that were reached tonight. On that note, we take a look at three of them.

#1 Faf du Plessis became the fourth-oldest captain to lead in the IPL

DC vice-captain Faf du Plessis stepped up to lead the team against MI in the absence of Axar Patel, who had to sit out due to fever. Although the South African didn't have a memorable outing, du Plessis created a special landmark.

At 40 years and 312 days, he became the fourth-oldest cricketer to lead an IPL side. Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is the oldest to lead an IPL side at 43 years and 317 days, followed by Shane Warne (41y 249d) and Adam Gilchrist (41y 185d).

#2 Kuldeep Yadav completes 100 wickets in IPL

DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav had an excellent outing with the ball against MI, returning with figures of 1/22 from four overs. The left-arm spinner picked up the crucial wicket of Ryan Rickelton and, in the process, completed his 100 wickets in the IPL.

Kuldeep scalped his 100th IPL wicket in 97 matches, making him the fourth-fastest spinner to do so. Amit Mishra, Rashid Khan and Varun Chakaravarthy are the fastest spinners to reach 100 IPL wickets, each doing so in just 83 matches.

Punjab Kings’ Yuzvendra Chahal is second, having reached the landmark in 84 games, while Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine sits third, achieving the feat in 86 matches.

#3 DC - first instance of a team not qualifying after winning their first four games

DC got off to an excellent start in IPL 2025, winning their first four games. However, they lost their momentum since then, winning only two of the remaining nine games. As a result, they have been eliminated from the tournament.

This is the first instance in the history of IPL when a franchise have been knocked out despite winning their first four matches.

