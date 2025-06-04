IPL 2025: 3 milestones that were reached during RCB's convincing 6-run win over PBKS in Final ft. Virat Kohli

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) 18-year-long wait came to an end. They beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs to lift their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Batting first, the Royal Challengers posted 190 runs on the board, thanks to a patient knock from Virat Kohli (43 off 35). Liam Livingstone (25) and Jitesh Sharma (24) also made key contributions at the end. Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets apiece for PBKS.

In reply, Punjab got off to a slow start, but looked on course till Josh Inglis was batting in the middle. However, RCB chipped in with wickets at regular intervals, highlighted by Krunal Pandya's match-changing spell of 2/17 in four overs. Shashank Singh (61* off 30) played a lone hand at the end, but it wasn't enough, as PBKS fell six runs short.

The IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS saw multiple milestones tumble, and we take a look at three of them.

#1 Virat Kohli now has the most boundaries in the IPL

The ace batter was RCB's best batter once again on the biggest note. Virat Kohli scored 43 off 35 deliveries, including three boundaries, and led the charge when others struggled to get going.

After today's knock, Kohli has hit 771 boundaries in his 18-year-long IPL career, which is the most by a batter. The right-handed batter leapfrogged Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 768 boundaries.

#2 Mayank Agarwal completed 5000 T20 runs

Mayank Agarwal, who went unsold at the auction, joined RCB to replace injured Devdutt Padikkal. The senior batter played some clutch innings during his short stint with the franchise in IPL 2025.

Mayank scored a quickfire 24 off 18 deliveries at a strike rate of 133.33, including two boundaries and a six. In the process, he completed 5000 runs in the shortest format of the game, becoming the 19th cricketer to achieve the feat.

#3 Priyansh Arya has scored the most runs in the debut IPL season

After impressing one and all in the Delhi Premier League, Priyansh Arya was one of the most sought-after players at the auction. The young left-handed opener bagged INR 3.8 crore from PBKS at the auction.

Arya lived up to the expectation, scoring 475 runs in 17 matches at an average of 27.94, including one hundred and two fifties. This is the most runs scored by a player in his debut IPL season. He leapfrogged Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 473 runs in IPL 2020.

